We’re soon to be warm enough to safely start planting outside. Shoppers at the nurseries are almost panicky when the blooms they seek are bought up before it’s warm enough to safely plant outside. Annuals need warm nights as well as sunny days plus plenty of tender care to get started. It’s a hard pill to swallow when you realize you missed out on that special annual you’ve been dreaming about. Some nurseries ship in from distant growers, so be sure you check the plants’ growing needs. If you can’t find your first choice, try doing the next best thing: Replace it with art.