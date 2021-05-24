newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

6K-Mile 2005 BMW R1100S BoxerCup Replika Is Looking for A New Place to Settle

By Silvian Secara
Auto Evolution
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve got some excellent news to share with you; this sexy thing is auctioned off at no reserve as we speak. BMW Motorrad’s 2005MY R1100S BoxerCup Replika is the very definition of a mechanical monstrosity. Within its steel skeleton, this bad boy carries a feral SOHC boxer-twin powerplant that boasts four valves per cylinder and a gargantuan displacement of 1,085cc. Additionally, the twin-cooled colossus prides itself with a healthy compression ratio of no less than 11.3:1.

www.autoevolution.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw R1100s#New Place#Transmission#Bmw Motorrad#German#R1100s#Engine#Bavarian Machinery#Aftermarket Goodies#Cylinder#Sohc#Top Speed#Suspension Duties#Hp#Drive#Fresh Fluids#Minute#Stopping Power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
CarsCarscoops

Genesis G70 Undercuts BMW And Audi, Corvette Z06 And ZR1 Testing, Ford Explorer Timberline, NASCAR Shake-Up, Ferrari 812 Competizione: Your Weekly Brief

Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The base 2.0T version of the Korean sports sedan costs significantly less than the equivalent Audi A4 ($40,145), BMW 330i ($42,895) and Mercedes C300 ($42,650). At the other end of the scale, the range-topping V6 Launch Edition will set you back $53,345.
Carshiconsumption.com

BMW’s Z4 M Coupe Looks Outstanding As A Matte Black Safari Racer

Everybody loves Safari Porsches. Mashing up the 911’s timeless sports car aesthetics with rugged off-road capabilities is a combination that never gets old, but that doesn’t mean the formula shouldn’t be tweaked every now and then. And that’s exactly what builder Max Fischer has done with his killer BMW Z4 M Coupe Safari garage build.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Brabus 800 is a race-ready track toy masquerading as an E-Class luxury sedan

German high-performance tuning specialist Brabus has unleashed its newest 800 model based on the facelifted 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S sedan. Brabus recently unveiled the 500, a seventh-gen Mercedes S-Class with a 500-horsepower inline-six engine. And now, it’s the E-Class’s turn to take the spotlight, and it’s carrying a mightier stick than its Brabus 500 stablemate.
CarsCarscoops

A New BMW M3 CS Could Already Be On The Cards

BMW is rumored to already be developing a CS (Competition Sport) version of the latest-generation G80 M3. Those in the market for the new M3 have a choice between standard or Competition specification, but the CS will push the performance envelop even further. It will also be the most expensive version of the iconic sports sedan.
CarsRoad & Track

It Looks Like BMW Is Already Testing the M4 CS on the Nürburgring

BMW M's new hierarchy of models is well-established—at the outset, you get a base model and a Competition, then a CS, and possibly, a CSL. Based on this Nürburgring spy video that comes to us via CarSpyMedia on YouTube, it appears the M division is working on the new M4 CS.
Carswardsauto.com

BMW’s New 2-Series Coupe Remains a Joy to Drive

Having produced one of the more compelling driver’s cars in recent years with the first-generation 2-Series Coupe, BMW was unlikely to stray too far from its original formula when it came to engineering its successor. So, it is no surprise when BMW’s head of driving dynamics, Jos van As, tells...
Carscarthrottle.com

Official: New BMW M240i Will Be AWD Only, But It'll Still Do Skids

BMW has confirmed that the 2-series will be predominantly rear-drive, but the range-topping M240i will be exclusively available with xDrive in the UK. It’s time to end the speculation - we now know for certain that the next 2-series will be predominantly rear-wheel drive. BMW has confirmed the default layout for its incoming new-generation 2er, which has escaped the FWD/AWD fate of the new 1-series and 2-series Gran Coupe.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

BMW M4 CSL Spied On The Nurburgring Looking Fast

Following initial tests on public roads, the hotter variant of the BMW M4 moves to the Nurburgring for a high-speed test session. A new video captures the performance coupe stretching its legs around the legendary track and showing some great potential. This is a different prototype from the one we...
CarsCarscoops

BMW X7 Goes Searching For An M Badge, Finds Dahler Who Gives It 630 PS

Dahler has already modified a variety of BMW cars, and now, the German brand’s brashest SUV, the X7, has joined that list too. For the Bavarian automaker’s flagship SUV, the Swiss tuner has developed a power upgrade, new exhaust system, sportier suspension and aftermarket wheels. The twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine...
CarsAutoExpress

New BMW M8 CS spotted testing at the Nurburgring

BMW could soon launch an even faster version of the M8 Coupe, judging by these new spy shots taken at the Nurburgring. Possibly called M8 CS, it’ll join the recently launched M5 CS super saloon in the company’s line-up, offering a small power gain and some fairly extensive chassis modifications designed to make it better around a track.
CarsAutoweek.com

BMW Is Launching Its Two New EVs on June 1

BMW’s two new electric vehicles, the iX Sports Activity Vehicle and i4 Gran Coupé, are debuting at [SPACE] by BMW. The iX and i4 arrive here early next year. The company says pre-orders begin on June 1, 2021. BMW calls [SPACE] a “new immersive BMW brand experience,” at The Grove...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The New BMW M240i Will Give The Old M2 Nightmares

Thanks to the BMW M2 and its limited CS counterpart, we're very interested to see if the next 2 Series can live up to the expectations of the current model. The styling of the new model is expected to be a fairly bold departure from the norm, but it's the car's performance that we're really interested in. High-speed testing began last year, but our most recent sighting of the car was on a California highway earlier in 2021, suggesting that development was almost complete. Now, BMW has confirmed that the car is almost ready and is undergoing the last few tweaks ahead of production, which is scheduled to begin later in the summer of 2021. The German automaker has also confirmed a number of details about the new RWD coupe.
CarsBMW BLOG

2023 BMW 7 Series Rear End gets a new rendering

A new generation of BMW 7 Series is currently in the works and it can’t come soon enough for the Bavarians. The 7 Series’ main competitor, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, is not only all-new but it’s apparently quite excellent. More than that, it even has an all-electric variant, dubbed the EQS. So the new 7er is going to be an impressive bit of machinery if it wants to take on the new Merc.
Carswardsauto.com

BMW to Unveil All-New iX, i4 BEVs June 1

Two all-new battery-electric vehicles from BMW, the iX Sports Activity Vehicle and i4 Gran Coupé, will make their North American debuts June 1 during two media events at [SPACE] by BMW, located within The Grove, a shopping mall in Los Angeles. [SPACE] by BMW, described by the German automaker as...
CarsBMW BLOG

SPIED: BMW Motorrad Definition CE04 Electric Scooter Seen in Public

BMW recently revealed an electric scooter concept, designed to move scooter mobility further into the digital world. It was called the BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04 and it was designed to show off a more production-ready version of the BMW Motorrad Concept Link. It’s certainly getting closer to actual production, as some spy photos have surfaced, showing off a road-worthy version of the electric scooter. (we don’t own the spy photos but they can be seen here)
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Brace Yourselves For This 50-Horsepower VW Polo Autobahn Run

Launched in 1994, the third-generation Volkswagen Polo was an all-new model compared to its predecessor and was the first in the history of the model to be offered with five doors. A selection of naturally-aspirated gasoline engines was initially available, later joined by a 1.9-liter diesel engine in NA and turbocharged forms. Interestingly, the Polo MK3 shared some components and engines with the SEAT Ibiza MK2 but the two had no body details in common.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Take A Look Inside The New BMW 8 Series Coupe

The BMW 8 Series Coupe has been on sale since the 2019 model year, marking the return of the 8 Series badge for the first time in over 20 years, but sales of the gorgeous grand tourer have left a lot to be desired. At one point, there were fears that BMW was planning to discontinue the 8 Series after its disappointing launch. Thankfully, spy shots of prototypes have confirmed the 8 Series is getting a refresh in an upcoming mid-cycle update that will prolong its life for a few more years.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The New BMW M3/M4 Look Like Crazy Fun To Drift

The BMW M3 and its coupe sibling, the BMW M4, are exciting machines that were co-developed alongside racing cars like the M4 GT3. And while going around a circuit as fast and as smoothly as possible is arguably where cars like these shine most, they're also pretty good at going sideways. BMW is making the most of that ability and has fitted both cars with a drift analyzer. At the same time, BMW M has officially sponsored a drifting team for the first time, specifically that of the Red Bull Driftbrothers. Elias and Johannes Hountondji are busy preparing their M cars for competition, but in the meantime, the pair took to Hockenheim to see how the stock cars handle going sideways.
Carstecheblog.com

SVI MAX 3 Troopy is a Street-Legal Armored Toyota Land Cruiser 79

SVI’s MAX 3 Troopy looks like a vehicle straight from a heist movie, but in reality, it’s just a heavily modified Toyota Land Cruiser 79. It’s designed to be an armored personnel carrier (APC) and also offered in a civilian specification for use in security, riot control, anti-poaching, convoy protection, or just for personal safety. There’s room up for up to eight people inside, while the conversion includes removing the soft-skin body of the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 and replacing it with an ultra rugged steel body manufactured from armor plate. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
CarsCarscoops

2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible Bows With Standard AWD, A Fabric Top And 503 HP

BMW introduced the redesigned M3 and M4 Coupe last fall, and now the company has dropped the top on the new M4 Competition Convertible. Set to arrive in the United States this October, the high-performance convertible has a familiar twin-turbo 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine that produces 503 hp (375 kW / 510 PS) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque.