6K-Mile 2005 BMW R1100S BoxerCup Replika Is Looking for A New Place to Settle

Thanks to the BMW M2 and its limited CS counterpart, we're very interested to see if the next 2 Series can live up to the expectations of the current model. The styling of the new model is expected to be a fairly bold departure from the norm, but it's the car's performance that we're really interested in. High-speed testing began last year, but our most recent sighting of the car was on a California highway earlier in 2021, suggesting that development was almost complete. Now, BMW has confirmed that the car is almost ready and is undergoing the last few tweaks ahead of production, which is scheduled to begin later in the summer of 2021. The German automaker has also confirmed a number of details about the new RWD coupe.