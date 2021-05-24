6K-Mile 2005 BMW R1100S BoxerCup Replika Is Looking for A New Place to Settle
We’ve got some excellent news to share with you; this sexy thing is auctioned off at no reserve as we speak. BMW Motorrad’s 2005MY R1100S BoxerCup Replika is the very definition of a mechanical monstrosity. Within its steel skeleton, this bad boy carries a feral SOHC boxer-twin powerplant that boasts four valves per cylinder and a gargantuan displacement of 1,085cc. Additionally, the twin-cooled colossus prides itself with a healthy compression ratio of no less than 11.3:1.www.autoevolution.com