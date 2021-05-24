newsbreak-logo
Stephen Colbert says full studio audiences will soon return to ‘Late Show’

By The Associated Press
Syracuse.com
 4 days ago
New York — In one more step toward a reopened entertainment world, CBS said Monday that Stephen Colbert’s late-night show will return on June 14 to episodes with a full studio audience. Audience members will have to provide proof that they have been vaccinated against Covid-19 before attending shows at...

