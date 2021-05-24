newsbreak-logo
Sup. Desmond Proposes $10 Discount Program to Encourage Dining Out

By Christina Bravo
NBC San Diego
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond is proposing a program to help restaurants struggling to come back from a year-plus loss of business due to the coronavirus pandemic. Desmond's Dine-in and Help Out program would give customers 50% off their meals, up to $10 a person, if they dine out at a local restaurant on Mondays, Tuesdays or Wednesdays. The restaurants can then submit their receipts to the county for reimbursement for the remaining price of the meal, according to the county supervisor.

www.nbcsandiego.com
