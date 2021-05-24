newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Find the Stronkboxes

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a good example, check out the image above to see a solved puzzle. In total, there are five of these lurking around, so give our guide a look if you need some help finding them all. Leftovers 7E area -The fastest way to get here is to head west...

www.ign.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beasts#Guide#Things#Old World Gadgets#Leftovers 7e Area#Leftovers 6j#Riffareef Outpost#Mushimosh Mire#Match#Netra#Motojus Station#Namby Village
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
TV & VideosGamespot

Finding 21

Sign In to follow. Follow Finding 21, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Where to find the Fortnite sandcastles

Want to know where to find the Fortnite sandcastles? Summer is just around the corner, if you can believe it, and the challenges this week in Fortnite ask you to build and destroy sandcastles at specific beaches. Like the other challenges, such as finding the research books, these ones are as simple as finding the object to interact with, or building on a specific spot highlighted in-game.
TechnologyIGN

Find the Radionics

Finishing the short quest chain requires you to solve five of these puzzles and gives you 200 XP. On top of that, the final puzzle has one last surprise for you. Here’s a quick location guide for all five Radionics:. Bio Nucleus 6D - To get into the area, you...
Video GamesIGN

Find the Clothes-Soakers

Top Contributors: Rdfrech, M4dl3r, Brendan Graeber. The Clothes-Soakers are one of the first Old-World Gadgets players are likely to come across in Biomutant. The first instance of the gadget can be found early into the main quest as you walk right by it when you go through Bricktown. From the...
Video GamesIGN

Find the Runboards

Fixer-Upper 7E - The first Runboard you’re likely to stumble upon is the one in Fixer-Upper 7E. This location is found north of Sknapptrutt Outpost, just past the Hot Zone that you can see covered in red on your map. Once you get to the area, head inside the abandoned house and go to the basement. You’ll see the Runboard waiting for you there.
Video GamesIGN

Find the Mindmonitors

As you adventure through Biomutant, you may be given this side quest by an NPC; however, you can also just go to one of them and start the quest off that way. This is how we came upon it and it doesn’t seem to have any effect on what happens. If you need some help tracking any of the Mindmonitors down, check out our location guide below.
Video Gameshardcoredroid.com

Pirate Warriors Awaken Review

Pirate Warriors Awaken is a weird game. Not in the gameplay, which is similar to Marvel Strike Force, but in the game world. In this strategy game by Mark Gamek, you play Luffy, a would-be pirate king. At least, I think that’s what’s going on. Truth be told, I lost track of the story pretty quickly. While your ship resembles an 18th century pirate ship, everyone mostly dresses in modern clothing. The pirates themselves are a motley assortment of bizarre characters. For example, Kuma is a giant who carries around a bible. Fleet Captain Buggy looks like a cross between a pirate and a demented clown. I found myself wondering if the weirdness was due to a cultural divide, or if the game really is weird.
Video GamesIGN

Horizon Forbidden West to Finally Show Extended Gameplay - IGN Daily Fix

Today on IGN The Fix: Games, Sony has announced its next State of Play Broadcast, which will focus on Horizon Forbidden West. This extended look at gameplay will feature 14 minutes of brand new Forbidden West gameplay footage, captured from the PS5 version of the game. If you prefer a few frights over robot dinosaurs, Leonardo Interactive and Invader Studios have announced Daymare 1994: Sandcastle. The upcoming survival-horror game will be a prequel to Daymare 1998, a game that began as a Resident Evil 2 tribute that gained traction on its own. And wrapping up our show, we take a look at fluffy and furious combat in THQ Nordic's Biomutant!
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

The Wild at Heart Is a Charming Riff on Pikmin – Review in 3 Minutes

The Wild at Heart is a top-down action adventure game with Pikmin-like gameplay from Moonlight Kids, where you play as preteen best friends Wake and Kirby, who get mixed up in an eons-long struggle between a magical order of protectors, the Green Shield, and a timeless corrupting evil called The Never.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Maneater Nintendo Switch review

Last year’s Maneater from Tripwire Interactive was a bit of a surprise. Although, perhaps not enough of a surprise to warrant a spot on anyone’s GOTY list. But what do you want from a game whose main loop is eating things and getting progressively better at eating things? It’s not like there’s even much context to the way your shark mutates. You’ll be swapping out intrinsic natural abilities like you’re affixing extra weapons to a LEGO tank until you’ve created some kind of prehistoric megalodon from your initially fairly innocuous bull shark.
Video GamesIGN

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Tráiler Oficial - 4

Check out the latest trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, releasing worldwide on July 9th, 2021, on Nintendo Switch and PC! The Deluxe Edition also includes a Layered Armor set for the player (Razewing Armor Alpha / Beta), an Outfit for Ena (Kuan Coat), a bunch of outfits for your Navirou, sticker sets, and more. Also, Ena, Razewing Ratha, and Tsukino amiibo are being released alongside the game too! With each unlocking a different special layered armor set in the game.
Recipesmassivelyop.com

Shroud of the Avatar adds young fish, expands The Rise, and opens the Obsidian Panopticon

It’s been a little while since we had a peek on what’s happening to Shroud of the Avatar, so allow us a moment to take a quick look at the most recent updates to the game. We’ll begin with Release 88 updates in March, which introduced some new fish to pull out of the water including several young varieties; added new food recipes as well as recipe adjustments; and made a variety of combat balance changes and quest changes as is often the case for these updates.
Shoppingbelloflostsouls.net

D&D Accessories: These Mage Tools Are Magic

Keep your remaining spell slots straight and your dice looking like magic with these spell caster and mage tool D&D accessories. No matter what kind of spellcaster you’re playing, you’ll need to keep your spell slots in order your spells memorized, and your dice looking as good as your character does. And these mage-themed D&D accessories will help you stay organized and awesome. As always, links to shops are in the item titles.
Recipespcinvasion.com

Solasta: Crown of the Magister — Crafting, primed items, and factions guide

Your journey in Solasta: Crown of the Magister will lead to lots of loot, including gear pieces and various tomes. Some could be used to create new equipment while others are handed to specific characters to boost your standing. Here’s our guide to help you with crafting primed items and increasing your faction reputation in Solasta: Crown of the Magister.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs Update for Minecraft to introduce Goats, soundtrack for the Hidden Depths DLC for Minecraft Dungeons

Part 1 of the upcoming Caves & Cliffs Update for Minecraft promises to be a pretty hefty one, with a fair number of new elements to be added to the game (including the Powder Snow Block). Yesterday, Mojang Studios revealed a new mob to be introduced in this update: Goats. Those horned beasts love to charge at pretty much everything that moves, including Creepers, Zombies, Pigs… and even the player!
Video Gamesgamecritics.com

Kaze And The Wild Masks Review

HIGH Pitch-perfect platforming and level design. WTF We really need a new Donkey Kong Country game. I play a lot of platformers. They’re probably my favorite genre, and have been since I was a kid. One of the best in the genre, 1995’s Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest, left an undeniable impression on me back then — it fundamentally improved on everything that made its predecessor so beloved and remains one of my favorite titles of all time. While I’ve enjoyed plenty of platformers since then, nothing has come close to matching it in terms of gameplay and level design… until Kaze and the Wild Masks.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Tips: Gear, Loot, Aethyr & More

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground is a small-scale and intense tactics game where players compose warbands, earn rewards, and do battle against the nightmarish and the heroic. Players will have the opportunity to command one of three varied factions in the roguelike campaign and liberate, conquer, or corrupt their way to glory. It can be a daunting task figuring out the best path forward, so here is our list of Storm Ground strategies, tactics, and tips to get players started. Though the dynamics of the campaign are different to the competitive multiplayer modes, plenty of the following Storm Ground tips can be adapted for multiplayer.
Video Gamesgosunoob.com

Biomutant Perfect Reload - How It Works

Home » Biomutant » Biomutant Perfect Reload – How It Works. Perfect Reload is a general perk in Biomutant that instantly reloads your gun and gives 20% extra damage for the next magazine. It’s an incredibly useful perk to have if you’re playing a gunslinger. However, there’s a bit of a problem with Perfect Reload, because it doesn’t work the same way as most other passive perks. We’ll explain it all in our Biomutant Perfect Reload – How It Works guide.