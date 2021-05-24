Find the Stronkboxes

Pirate Warriors Awaken is a weird game. Not in the gameplay, which is similar to Marvel Strike Force, but in the game world. In this strategy game by Mark Gamek, you play Luffy, a would-be pirate king. At least, I think that’s what’s going on. Truth be told, I lost track of the story pretty quickly. While your ship resembles an 18th century pirate ship, everyone mostly dresses in modern clothing. The pirates themselves are a motley assortment of bizarre characters. For example, Kuma is a giant who carries around a bible. Fleet Captain Buggy looks like a cross between a pirate and a demented clown. I found myself wondering if the weirdness was due to a cultural divide, or if the game really is weird.