Jacob deGrom will be given some leeway on pitch count when he returns to Mets on Tuesday

NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom has a working theory for the right-side tightness that sent him to the injured list, and it boils down to issues with his delivery. DeGrom was placed on the IL on Tuesday, retroactive to Monday, even though his MRI came back clean. Mets manager Luis Rojas said there’s “nothing” in his right side; no inflammation and no sprain. Certainly, the extremely competitive ace could pitch through the tightness, but deGrom and the Mets don’t want him to change his mechanics or move his arm differently to compensate for the discomfort.