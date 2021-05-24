Jacob deGrom will be given some leeway on pitch count when he returns to Mets on Tuesday

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleMets manager Luis Rojas said there will be no official pitch count for Jacob deGrom’s start Tuesday, as he makes his return from the injured list due to back tightness. That, though, won’t mean that deGrom will be completely without restrictions. The team plans to monitor him throughout his outing and assess the situation as it develops. DeGrom missed his two last starts because of the injury but looked as sharp as ever in his rehab assignment Thursday.

