Find the Fry-Sparkers

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are five different Fry-Sparkers in Biomutant. You can find all of their locations in our guide below. When you get to each of them, you’ll need to solve a rotation puzzle. Just turn the dials to match up the colors, as you see in the image above. Here’s where to find all of the Fry-Sparkers:

Video Gamesvg247.com

Biomutant Microwave Puzzles | Where to find all the Fry-Sparkers

As you explore the world in Biomutant, you’re likely to come across some Old-World stuff like the Fry-Sparkers, but just how do you solve the Microwave Puzzles?. Much like the rest of the puzzles in Biomutant, the Microwave Puzzles are Rotation Puzzles where you’ll need to complete a pattern. In this guide, we’ll be looking at where to find all five of the Microwave Puzzles across the map as well as how to solve them.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Resident Evil Village Has a Fly Swatter Mod

Yep, you read that right. One player has created a usable fly swatter weapon in Resident Evil Village. Capcom's latest installment into the Resident Evil franchise, RE: Village, has done exceptionally well since its launch. This isn't just a financial statement, however. Fans have flooded the market with everything from artwork to theories, footage, and—of course—mods. Among the head swapping and otherwise amusing options is one file that lets players swap their knife for a typical fly swatter.
ElectronicsFood & Wine

Keep Mosquitos at Bay All Summer with This Rechargeable Repelling Device

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. From picnics in the park during the day to backyard barbecues at night, summer brings so many opportunities for al fresco dining. But with the great outdoors comes pests and the inconvenience of mosquito bites. To keep bugs at bay, Amazon shoppers recommend the Thermacell E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Fortnite challenge guide: Place a spirit crystal at the tallest mountain

With the start of Fortnite season 6, week 11, players will have a new batch of challenges to complete. In keeping with the overall theme of season 6, this week’s challenges are fairly straightforward, and most of them can be completed by playing naturally. There are only a couple you might need additional assistance with, one of which requiring you to place a spirit crystal at the tallest mountain.
Lifestylecrossroadstoday.com

Fri-Yay’s Question of the Day

86% of all American’s ordered at least one of these last year. What was it? Go to our Crossroads Today Facebook page to submit your answer: https://www.facebook.com/CrossroadsToday/. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. To reach the newsroom or...
PetsThe Verge

How to make an AirTag holder for your pet’s collar

One seemingly obvious use for Apple’s new $29 AirTag tracker is for pets. As a new dog owner, I wanted to add an AirTag to my dog’s existing leather collar, but the options currently available are lousy. AirTags are small, but they’re not that small. Most AirTag holders currently available...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How to Turn Into a Ball in Knockout City

You didn't hear wrong - turning into a ball is one of the many fun things you can try in Knockout City, the new dodgeball game from Electronic Arts. In Knockout City, players compete with other players in intense online dodgeball battles, and can pull off plenty of tricks with their teammates that are impossible in real-life dodgeball. One of these is turning yourself into a ball, so your teammates can launch you into the enemy and do massive damage. Here's how to do it.
Video Gamesnerdsandbeyond.com

Review: ‘Resident Evil Village’ Is a Great Sequel, but Misses the Mark

Resident Evil Village released on April 18 by Capcom and is the sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Resident Evil, Where do I start? With the new generation of Resident Evil games, a lot has changed … some for the better and some for the worse. With beating Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and seeing the final scene with Chris Redfield, I had a lot of excitement to look forward to for the series. With finally finishing the sequel, Village, I’ve actually had those expectations and excitement taken down a bit. The game really has a bunch of high and some lows, with some of the lows being Gunplay, Ethan’s walking speed and just in general game mechanics. In addition, the game has some pacing issues in the beginning whereas in Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, it starts off in a memorable way.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

How Long Does it Take to Beat Biomutant?

If you’re just jumping into THQ Nordic’s Biomutant for the first time, you might be wondering how long it takes to beat. Here’s your answer. As an open world adventure, Biomutant can be taken at your own pace. You can stick to following the main quest line, or you can wander around freely, picking up side quests and otherwise enjoying exploring. Obviously, however you decide to play will affect how long Biomutant will take to beat.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Samurai Warriors 5 has popped up on Steam

A lot can happen in six years (I’d list stuff that has happened, but I don’t want to start crying), but one of the things that didn’t happen was any sort of follow-up to Samurai Warriors 4-II. The 2015 action adventure game, where a single sword swing can take down a sizable chunk of an army and a kick is basically a mini nuke, has been begging for a proper successor for a while now. And hark at what’s coming our way, bashing lines and lines of NPCs into the air and screaming! It’s Samurai Warriors 5.
Video Gamesthisgengaming.com

Chicory: A Colorful Tale Launches on PS5, PS4, and PC on June 10

Publisher Finji and developer Greg Lobanov have announced that Chicory: A Colorful Tale will launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on June 10. Greg Lobanov is the developer behind Wandersong and Chicory’s soundtrack is being composed by Lena Raine who did the soundtrack for Celeste. If you’re a fan of artsy type adventure games you’ll want to check this one out.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Old-school side-scrolling beat ’em up Eight Dragons throws the punches

Whilst there are plenty of new IPs making waves of console – think of Biomutant for one – there are just as many, and quite probably more, who prefer to run the retro route, working some old-school magic in hope that nostalgia will drag gamers in. That’s the case with Eight Dragons as it launches on Xbox, PlayStation and Switch.
PetsPopular Science

This dog was genetically engineered to be a kitchen appliance

What’s the weirdest thing you learned this week? Well, whatever it is, we promise you’ll have an even weirder answer if you listen to PopSci’s hit podcast. The Weirdest Thing I Learned This Week hits Apple, Anchor, and everywhere else you listen to podcasts every-other Wednesday morning. It’s your new favorite source for the strangest science-adjacent facts, figures, and Wikipedia spirals the editors of Popular Science can muster. If you like the stories in this post, we guarantee you’ll love the show.
Video Gameslavozdeanza.com

Video Game Review: COD Black Ops Cold War

After the staggering success of “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” in 2020, “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” ended up great for beginners, but lacking for experienced players. The engine for “Cold War” is far better than “Modern Warfare,” as it goes back to the highly popular engine of...
Animalsinsider.com

How a professional beekeeper removes hives from homes

Erika Thompson is the beekeeper behind Texas Beeworks. She's been called for many beehive removals in unwanted areas. She explains how the removals are done and how she's able to do them safely for her and the bees. Visit Insider's homepage for more stories. The following is a transcript of...
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Lord’s Minute: Return to the Vault of Glass

Welcome to the Lord’s Minute, our quick-hit video series where we team with the Iron Lords Podcast Hosts to discuss the latest in gaming. Today, Editor-In-Chief Josh Reding joins Lord Cognito to discuss the re-release of the Vault of Glass raid in Destiny 2. This is the first raid for the free-to-play crowd. It is also the first of the Destiny 1 raids to be brought into the next-generation.
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Portal-Style Technology Was Conceived During Ocarina of Time’s Development

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was a groundbreaking release in 1998. A world of Hyrule’s scale and vibrancy had never been seen before in the gaming sphere. Mechanics like lock-on targeting and context-sensitive actions were simultaneously pioneered and perfected, with these industry standard interactions appearing mostly unchanged in many modern games. With as many new ideas that get introduced in gaming trend-setters like Ocarina of Time, many more get left on the cutting room floor. Giles Goddard, known for his visual work on Nintendo classics like Star Fox and Super Mario 64, revealed in a recent interview that some familiar Portal-style technology may not have originated in the Aperture Science laboratories as many assume.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Minecraft Dungeons’ Hidden Depths DLC arrives alongside a new update

Minecraft Dungeons players can help save the ocean from corruption with the release of the Hidden Depths DLC. The DLC introduces three new underwater missions that revolve around dealing with a shard from the Orb of Dominance in the ocean, new enemies to fight, and a little Baby Turtle pet. This is on top of the usual new weapons, armor, and artifacts to gather up.
ElectronicsApartment Therapy

We Just Found Your New Favorite Gadget for Keeping Mosquitoes Away

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Can we all agree that there’s nothing worse than constantly swatting away flies or dealing with itchy, bright red welts that pop up all over your skin when all you really wanted to do was just sip on your rosé and soak in some sunshine? Which is why, as a notorious mosquito magnet, I firmly believe you can never have too many solutions on hand to keep those pesky buggers at bay. And this brings me to an exciting update: Bestselling mosquito repellent brand Thermacell just launched a ground-breaking advanced repellent system that promises to create a 20-foot (!) mosquito protection zone, so bitees like me can finally enjoy some uninterrupted outdoor time.