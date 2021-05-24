newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

2 ex-California officers charged with bribery in car scheme

Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Two former California Highway Patrol officers have been charged with accepting $35,000 in bribes in exchange for falsifying records for exotic cars, authorities said. Jessie Anthony Carrillo and James Yao Kuo pleaded not guilty Monday during their arraignment in Los Angeles County Superior Court on one count each of conspiracy and three counts of accepting a bribe, according to the California Attorney General's Office.

www.miamiherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribery#Los Angeles Area#Court Documents#False Documents#State Court#County Court#California Highway Patrol#Department Of Justice#Carfax#U S And#Dmv#Southern Division#Chp#Wrongdoing#Bribes#Authorities#Attorney General#False Paperwork#Scheme#Client
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
California Statetheappeal.org

The California Attorney General is Investigating Sean Monterrosa’s Killing. His Sisters Are Also Fighting For Systemic Change

Monterrosa, 22, was killed by a police officer who had a history of shooting at civilians. His sisters are pushing for a law they believe could have saved him. When Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd last month, debates erupted over whether the verdict represented justice being served, change, basic accountability, or perhaps none of the above. But there’s no disputing the rarity of the outcome. On-duty police officers fatally shoot around 1,000 civilians each year, but since 2005, only about 140 officers have been arrested for doing so, let alone charged or convicted.
Los Angeles, CAPasadena Star-News

Attorney General Bonta already has the power to rein in bad cops

When it comes to policing the police, state law invests the California attorney general with powers that can only be described as awesome. Now, in the wake of the successful Minnesota prosecution of the cop who murdered George Floyd last year, it is time for California’s AG to use his authority to extinguish the same kind of racist atrocities in this state.
Los Angeles County, CARepublic

Durst trial resumes without defendant; jurors questioned

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The murder trial of multimillionaire Robert Durst resumed Monday without the defendant present and with arguments about whether the case should continue at all after a rare 14-month recess. Judge Mark Windham planned to question jurors in Los Angeles County Superior Court to see if they can...
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Louisiana Statespectrumnews1.com

Appeals court puts brief hold on LA judge's Skid Row order

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A federal appeals court Thursday put a brief hold on a judge's order that the city and county of Los Angeles must offer housing to the homeless population of Skid Row by the middle of October. Attorneys for the county asked the U.S. 9th Circuit Court...
California Statehometownregister.com

California settles lawsuits over COVID worship restrictions

(The Center Square) – The state of California has settled a lawsuit brought against it by Liberty Counsel on behalf of Harvest Rock Church and Harvest International Ministry. All California churches can now hold worship services without restrictions as a result of the settlement. California Gov. Gavin Newsom was the...
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

Judge Denies Request to Indefinitely Postpone Robert Durst’s Trial

A Los Angeles judge Monday denied an emergency motion filed by Robert Durst’s attorneys asking for his murder trial to be postponed indefinitely. Superior Court Judge Mark Windham ruled only on the continuance — saying he would not hear testimony Monday from Durst’s doctor about the 78-year-old real estate scion’s “life-threatening health issues” or rule on whether the defendant should be released on a “high bail amount” due to the lack of the required 10 days notice by the defense team.
Acton, CAmynewsla.com

Authorities Search for 25-Year-Old Man Who Walked Away From Rehab Facility

Authorities put out a call Monday for the public’s help to locate a 25-year-old inmate who walked away from a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation facility in Acton. Authorities at Acton Conservation Camp #11 discovered during an inmate count at about 9 p.m. Sunday that Erick Mendiola was missing,...
Los Angeles County, CAfox5ny.com

Trial of Robert Durst resumes

The murder trial of multimillionaire Robert Durst resumed on Monday after a 14-month recess due to the coronavirus pandemic. Durst didn't appear in Los Angeles County Superior Court for the day's proceedings.
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

Battle to Stop Pacific Palisades Fire Continuing; Suspect Arrested

An arson suspect was in custody Monday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire that has been burning in Pacific Palisades since Friday night, authorities announced. Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigators and Los Angeles police had detained two people in connection with the fire, and one was questioned and released Saturday night. The other person was interviewed on Sunday and was then arrested, LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas said at Monday morning briefing on the blaze.
Los Angeles County, CAJanesville Gazette

Arson suspect arrested in Pacific Palisades fire

LOS ANGELES — A suspect has been arrested in the arson investigation into the Pacific Palisades fire, authorities said Monday. An arson investigation led officials to at least two people, one of whom was released and the other of whom was questioned Saturday night, officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said at a briefing. The person has been arrested and is being given medical treatment, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.
Los Angeles, CARecord

'We feel we have the right person': Los Angeles officials arrest suspect in Palisades Fire

Los Angeles officials said Monday that they have apprehended the person believed to have ignited the Palisades Fire in a mountainous area on the western part of the city. The arson suspect was arrested Sunday at 2:30 p.m. near the fire zone after a previous person was detained and released, Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas said at a Monday morning news conference.