Video Games

Find the Clothes-Soakers

IGN
 3 days ago

Top Contributors: Rdfrech, M4dl3r, Brendan Graeber. The Clothes-Soakers are one of the first Old-World Gadgets players are likely to come across in Biomutant. The first instance of the gadget can be found early into the main quest as you walk right by it when you go through Bricktown. From the...

www.ign.com
Pigment-Dyed Comfort Clothing

Pigment-Dyed Comfort Clothing

Richardson prepares for the Spring/Summer 2021 season with a new collection of cozy apparel. The most notable component of the silhouettes is that they are pigment-dyed. The lightweight options ready for the warmer weather and are made from soft lightweight fabrics. The capsule spotlights a pigment-dyed "Drug" along with some polo shirts, pigment-dyed crewneck sweaters, pigment-dyed shorts, shirts, hoodies, and much more.
Shoppingbelloflostsouls.net

D&D Accessories: These Mage Tools Are Magic

Keep your remaining spell slots straight and your dice looking like magic with these spell caster and mage tool D&D accessories. No matter what kind of spellcaster you’re playing, you’ll need to keep your spell slots in order your spells memorized, and your dice looking as good as your character does. And these mage-themed D&D accessories will help you stay organized and awesome. As always, links to shops are in the item titles.
Beauty & FashionHypebae

The Nori Press Makes Ironing Clothes Extra Easy

If you’re on the hunt for user-friendly steam irons to keep your wardrobe fresh, look no further than the Nori Press. The home gadget, arriving in a sleek design, is crafted to reach all parts of your garments. The Nori Press is created for those who don’t have space to...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Miitopia For The Nintendo Switch Review – Heroes With A Thousand Faces

Character customization is one of the best parts of any game. For me at least, my investment in a game can be dramatically increased with a good character creator. Miitopia takes this concept and runs with it, letting you cook up the entire cast from scratch. Whether you want to put all your friends and family, or just a carnival of unspeakable horrors, in the starring roles? Well that’s up to you. I’m not sure that Miitopia has much more than that to offer. I’m also not sure the game needs anything else.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Tips: Gear, Loot, Aethyr & More

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground is a small-scale and intense tactics game where players compose warbands, earn rewards, and do battle against the nightmarish and the heroic. Players will have the opportunity to command one of three varied factions in the roguelike campaign and liberate, conquer, or corrupt their way to glory. It can be a daunting task figuring out the best path forward, so here is our list of Storm Ground strategies, tactics, and tips to get players started. Though the dynamics of the campaign are different to the competitive multiplayer modes, plenty of the following Storm Ground tips can be adapted for multiplayer.
Recipespcinvasion.com

Solasta: Crown of the Magister — Crafting, primed items, and factions guide

Your journey in Solasta: Crown of the Magister will lead to lots of loot, including gear pieces and various tomes. Some could be used to create new equipment while others are handed to specific characters to boost your standing. Here’s our guide to help you with crafting primed items and increasing your faction reputation in Solasta: Crown of the Magister.
TIERRA - Adventure Mystery

TIERRA - Adventure Mystery

Recently you have been taking life a little easier. After your recent adventure to the island of Ayuda and the discovery…. Recently you have been taking life a little easier. After your recent adventure to the island of Ayuda and the discovery of the mystery treasure, the hiking and puzzle solving had taken its toll. The journey had been tough and you thought a more sedate walk through the woodland area more locally would aid in your recovery. However, on following a downloaded orienteering map, you soon discover mysterious buildings and puzzling locations not listed on the map. Your inquisitive nature kicks in and you decide to investigate further to see where these strange pathways lead and what secrets the mystery buildings may hold. ABOUT TIERRA is a first person point and click graphic puzzle adventure, similar to games you may have played in the ’90’s or similar to a virtual escape rooms you may have played. A simple gameplay interface consisting of the world that you explore and an inventory panel where you can collect, combine and use items you find along the way to solve puzzles. Explore areas, collect hidden objects and take in your surroundings. You will need all of your puzzle solving skills to put together a plan to make your way through the woods, solving riddles and down the many paths towards the secrets of TIERRA. How you tackle the puzzles is down to you. Each puzzle has a logical solution, so take your time, there is no rush and enjoy the process of understanding what you have to do. FEATURES • Easy to play, touch the screen to move around. Use the arrow to move back. • Use the inventory to collect, combine and use objects. • Beautiful all original adventure 3D graphics, environments and atmosphere to explore. • Immersive backing soundtrack and effects to pull you into the adventure. • Automatic saving - Use the ‘Continue’ button on the main menu to pick up where you left off. HINTS & TIPS If you need a hint or clue while playing TIERRA then please reach out over email or social media (contact links can be found on my website) and I will be more than happy to help you. SMALL PRINT TIERRA was created from the imagination of a solo indie developer. “I am always excited to hear people playing my games and their experience along the way. Adventure gaming is my passion and your feedback helps my games get better.“ TIERRA is compatible with all devices and has been designed to be as resource efficient as possible to allow play on many different devices. With that said, if you do run into any difficulties please email so I can provide updates that help everyone enjoy the adventure.
Video Gamesgameskinny.com

Biomutant First Rotation Puzzle Solution Bunker 101

The first rotation puzzle in Biomutant tasks you with turning knobs on a projector. Here's the solution. Biomutant puzzles are bountiful. The world of Experiment 101's action RPG is full of brain teasers that can provide you with lore or new items. Others open new areas of exploration. Some require you to make certain rotations, while others require you to put wires in certain places on a circuit board. You will find the first puzzle in Bunker 101. It's a rotation type, and it charges you with solving it in 10 moves or fewer.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Biomutant Destroy the Boomhut Quest Guide

Are you having trouble with the Biomutant Destroy the Boomhut quest? It might be a challenge for newer players, the solution isn't too difficult — this guide will help you complete this tricky quest!. How to Unlock the Biomutant Destroy the Boomhut Quest. The Biomutant Destroy the Boomhut quest is...
Best Weapons

Best Weapons

Welcome to the official IGN Wiki Guide and Walkthrough for Biomutant on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. In this section, we’ll show where to get some of the best items in the game. If you upgrade and enhance these weapons with the game's crafting systems, they can easily carry you through the entire main questline.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Tinkerer recreates DOOM 2016’s mechanics in Nintendo LABO VR Garage

Nintendo LABO may be dead to many, including Nintendo themselves, but that hasn’t stopped dedicated enthusiasts from pushing its creation software to its absolute limits. YouTuber Mr Tiffles! is one such enthusiast who has gone so far as to recreate the combat mechanics from the 2016 reboot of the Doom franchise within the LABO VR Garage.
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

Warhammer 40K: Adeptus Mechanicus Releases Unboxed

A new Combat Patrol, Codex, and Character? It’s time to take a quick look at the Ad Mech Releases!. The Adeptus Mechanicus might be a super complicated army. But at least their releases are straight forward!. A New Character Approaches. The Skitarii Marshal is coming to stores very soon. This...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Bomberman takes on the Battle Royale giants with the free Super Bomberman R Online

Looking to drop some bombs on the Battle Royale scene and don’t want to pay a penny to do so? Super Bomberman R Online is here to power up your dreams. Available to download absolutely free of charge right now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC, Super Bomberman R Online has come out of the previously released Super Bomberman R experience to work in a Battle Royale vibe – one that just so happens to be free-to-play.
D&D: Five Magic Axes Fit For A Dwarf

D&D: Five Magic Axes Fit For A Dwarf

Magic swords and bows are fine, y’know. For casuals. But when you want to get serious, it’s time for a magic axe, and it doesn’t get better than these. When it comes to weapons, there’s one clear winner for best. Swords are a weapon of the nobility–they speak of wealth and a life of luxury that leaves you ill-prepared to deal with hardships. They’re good for killing and looking pretty and that’s it. Stuck behind a door? You’ll ruin your fancy sword trying to hack it down.
Video GamesIGN

The Best Roguelike Games

Ask three different video game fans to define what a “Roguelike” is, and chances are, you’re likely to get three very different responses: One might say "Oh yeah, those are like that game with the sexy greek gods!" Another might reply "No, you idiot, Hades is a Rogue-LITE. A rogueLIKE is a game like Spelunky." And another still might slam their hands on the table and shout, "The reason why they're called rogueLIKES is because they're LIKE the 1980s dungeon crawler rogue. None of those games are roguelikes at all!"
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Graven bringing dark fantasy art style of old in 2022

Graven is a dark fantasy action-adventure FPS that gives direct nods to the 90s RPGs of old, releasing 2022 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. If you enjoyed some of the RPG classics to come out of the 90s then Graven might be worth putting on your watch list. The art style of this dark fantasy world is beautiful and gives off all the right vibes. You’ll play as a disgraced Priest of the Orthagonal Order who was exiled for attacking a fellow priest. Your journey will take you on a mission ordained by the Creator to destroy the evils of the world. Pretty much like a holy Batman, and just like the Dark Knight himself you’ll have access to weapons and gadgets to help you deal out a godly ass-whooping.
Best Skills

Best Skills

Welcome to the official IGN Wiki Guide and Walkthrough for Biomutant on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. In this section we’ll break down the different Mutations that can be unlocked to customize your skills and abilities in battle. Biogenetics. This section includes the best Biogenetics abilities that can be unlocked....