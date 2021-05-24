newsbreak-logo
Find the Twing-Twangs

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinishing the short quest chain requires you to solve five of these puzzles and gives you 200 XP. On top of that, the final puzzle has one last surprise for you. Here’s a quick location guide for all five Twing-Twangs:. Leftovers 6E - Once you enter the area, you’ll need...

Find Liara T'Soni

This page of IGN's Mass Effect wiki guide is all about the story Mission Find Liara T'Soni, including how to get through all combat encounters, how to find every source of loot, where to find Liara T'Soni, and how to pick the right dialogue choices for your playthrough. Looking for...
Finding a Big Bad: Aberrations

Aberrations are a monster class that does not lack for iconic and terrifying baddies to throw against your party. From the mind-bending Aboleth to the reality-warping Beholder, it was hard to narrow down the list. So, this week we’ll take a look at some of my favorite aberrations that don’t get the spotlight as often as Mindflayers, Aboleths, and Beholders that you can use in your next session of Dungeons and Dragons.
Finding 21

Sign In to follow. Follow Finding 21, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Find the Eye-Boxes

These puzzles are similar to all of the rest. You need to rotate the antenna around until they match up with the colored dots. Now that you’ve found the first one, you just need to locate the other four. If you need some help tracking them down, check out our quick location guide below:
Where to Find Element Zero

Welcome to the IGN wiki guide for Mass Effect 2. This page explains where to find Element Zero, which is a rare material component that you need in order to build and upgrade some of the best stuff in the game.
Find the Raylighters

Like with most of the Old-World gadget collectibles, you’re going to need to solve a quick rotation puzzle for each of these. If you need some help to know what your puzzle should look like, check out the example of a finished puzzle above. And, if you want some help tracking all of them down, here’s a quick location guide for each Raylighter:
Find the Radionics

Finishing the short quest chain requires you to solve five of these puzzles and gives you 200 XP. On top of that, the final puzzle has one last surprise for you. Here’s a quick location guide for all five Radionics:. Bio Nucleus 6D - To get into the area, you...
Find the Ring-dingers

Once you find one, you need to line up the dials of the rotary phone with the colors. See the image above for a good example of a completed puzzle. Then, read on through the rest of the guide to see where all of the Ring-dingers are located. PeekSpot 41...
Find the Stringplonks

Top Contributors: Rdfrech, M4dl3r, Brendan Graeber. Stringplonks are one of the many types of Old-World Gadgets you’ll find scattered across Biomutant’s world. You may find an NPC who gives this quest to you, but you don’t actually need to track them down. Instead, just head to the locations listed below to get started.
Find the Spiral Groovers

During your travels in Biomutant, you’re sure to come across all kinds of critters on the open road. Some of them even start off side quests for you. We found one of these on the path between Gutway 4E and Homma Hum. Check out the image below for an exact location.
Find the Muscle-Squeezers

You can stumble upon these in any order, but the first one we ran across happened to be in Suburbia. You just need to find the house at the most southeast point on the map. Go inside and head down to the basement. There, you’ll see a Muscle Squeezer waiting for you. This is also a great place to work on upgrading The Klonkfist if you’ve started that sidequest, as there is a breakable wall down here as well (though do be careful exploring past the wall as there is a deadly Tincan waiting for you). Here’s where to find the other two:
Find the Mindmonitors

As you adventure through Biomutant, you may be given this side quest by an NPC; however, you can also just go to one of them and start the quest off that way. This is how we came upon it and it doesn’t seem to have any effect on what happens. If you need some help tracking any of the Mindmonitors down, check out our location guide below.
Find the Runboards

Fixer-Upper 7E - The first Runboard you’re likely to stumble upon is the one in Fixer-Upper 7E. This location is found north of Sknapptrutt Outpost, just past the Hot Zone that you can see covered in red on your map. Once you get to the area, head inside the abandoned house and go to the basement. You’ll see the Runboard waiting for you there.
How to Solve Rotation Puzzles

Welcome to the official IGN Wiki Guide and Walkthrough for Biomutant on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. In this section, we’ll l teach how to solve those pesky rotation puzzles. If you've played Biomutant for an hour, you've likely run into several rotation puzzles. These brain-teasers are everywhere in the game. Whether you're fixing the flow of pipes, rerouting electricity, or picking up one of the game's many different types of collectibles, you'll be solving a rotation puzzle in the process.
Find the Gunsflexors

It’s possible that, as you’re adventuring through Biomutant’s open world, you’ll happen upon a quest giver that starts you on this side quest. However, you can just go to one of the locations, find the Gunsflexor, and start it on your own. If you need some help tracking all three of the Gunsflexors down, give our location guide a look below.
Pirate Warriors Awaken Review

Pirate Warriors Awaken is a weird game. Not in the gameplay, which is similar to Marvel Strike Force, but in the game world. In this strategy game by Mark Gamek, you play Luffy, a would-be pirate king. At least, I think that’s what’s going on. Truth be told, I lost track of the story pretty quickly. While your ship resembles an 18th century pirate ship, everyone mostly dresses in modern clothing. The pirates themselves are a motley assortment of bizarre characters. For example, Kuma is a giant who carries around a bible. Fleet Captain Buggy looks like a cross between a pirate and a demented clown. I found myself wondering if the weirdness was due to a cultural divide, or if the game really is weird.
The Wild at Heart Is a Charming Riff on Pikmin – Review in 3 Minutes

The Wild at Heart is a top-down action adventure game with Pikmin-like gameplay from Moonlight Kids, where you play as preteen best friends Wake and Kirby, who get mixed up in an eons-long struggle between a magical order of protectors, the Green Shield, and a timeless corrupting evil called The Never.
Find the Flush-Stools

Once you find all five of the puzzles, you’ll wrap up the quest and gains some XP. If you need some help finding all five, give our location guide below a look. Bricktown - When you’re on the main quest that takes you to Bricktown, you’ll fight a group of Morks. After you take them down, turn left at the top of the stairs. Go up the next flight of stairs and enter the doorway on your right. Go through the building until you find a set of wooden stairs and you’ll find a bathroom to your left. Solve the puzzle. The reward is a few health items and legendary washed-out jeans.
Kaze And The Wild Masks Review

HIGH Pitch-perfect platforming and level design. WTF We really need a new Donkey Kong Country game. I play a lot of platformers. They’re probably my favorite genre, and have been since I was a kid. One of the best in the genre, 1995’s Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest, left an undeniable impression on me back then — it fundamentally improved on everything that made its predecessor so beloved and remains one of my favorite titles of all time. While I’ve enjoyed plenty of platformers since then, nothing has come close to matching it in terms of gameplay and level design… until Kaze and the Wild Masks.
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Tráiler Oficial - 4

Check out the latest trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, releasing worldwide on July 9th, 2021, on Nintendo Switch and PC! The Deluxe Edition also includes a Layered Armor set for the player (Razewing Armor Alpha / Beta), an Outfit for Ena (Kuan Coat), a bunch of outfits for your Navirou, sticker sets, and more. Also, Ena, Razewing Ratha, and Tsukino amiibo are being released alongside the game too! With each unlocking a different special layered armor set in the game.