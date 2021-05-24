newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

The season continues to be intriguing

By Sue Favor
womenshoopsworld.com
 4 days ago

The Liberty took down the Sky, 93-85. Courtney Vandersloot had 16 assists and Sabrina Ionescu, 12. The Fever collected their first win, 89-77 over the Mystics, on Tamika Catchings tribute day. The Sun locked down the Aces, 72-65. Connecticut is off to a 5-0 start for the first time since...

womenshoopsworld.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanie Dolson
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Kara Lawson
Person
Kelsey Plum
Person
Katie Lou Samuelson
Person
Tamika Catchings
Person
Allisha Gray
Person
Sabrina Ionescu
Person
Courtney Vandersloot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Team Player#League History#The League#Liberty#Sky#Fever#Mystics#Aces#Team Usa#Wnba Player News#College Player News#Usa Basketball News#College Coach News#Towson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
WNBA
Related
Seattle, WAKXLY

Gonzaga lands Hickman, continues to build monster roster for next season

SEATTLE, Wash. — The reloading of talent continues for the Gonzaga Bulldogs who signed point guard Nolan Hickman from Eastside Catholic Saturday. Hickman is a 4/5 star recruit depending on the publication and is ranked as the 22nd best recruit in the nation in the ESPN top 100. He had previously committed to Kentucky, but re-opened his recruitment.
NBAESPN

Can the NBA's historic offensive season continue into the playoffs?

For the Brooklyn Nets, trading for James Harden was a calculation as much as it was a transaction. Harden wanted to play with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. But before shoving in all their chips to make it happen, the Nets spent time studying the landscape. What they saw was a cresting wave of offense in the NBA -- and they wanted to be the surfer on top.
NBAktbb.com

Adam Silver wants NBA play-in tournament to continue after this season

NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Friday said his personal preference is for the play-in tournament to continue after this season, and that it was a success because of the incentive it gave teams to care until the end of the regular season. “I haven’t made any secret that I want...
NBAnewsnirvana.com

Slideshow: Fever continue to look for the first win of the season

The Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream met on Friday night in a matchup of two teams looking for their first wins in the young WNBA season. The Fever would lose the battle to Atlanta on the floor, but won the jersey game as they debuted their Rebel jerseys, based on the Netflix's original series Stranger Things.
SportsThe Review

Women’s ice hockey continues to make the most out of their pandemic-plagued season

The university’s club sports were greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and for club sports athletes, this has caused a lot of uncertainty. When Delaware varsity athletics returned in the fall of 2020, athletes were subjected to strict protocols to be able to compete and be around their teammates. The strict protocols included rapid COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and social distancing. However, for club sports athletes, these protocols did not necessarily apply because the status of many club sports teams’ seasons were in jeopardy.
NBAclipsnation.com

Clippings: The NBA is missing the mark with a midseason tournament

The NBA struck gold with the concept and execution of the play-in tournament this year. With two-thirds of the league playing games beyond the regular season, there wasn’t the usual fire sale at the trade deadline. Teams like the Washington Wizards who ordinarily would have been eliminated from playoff contention weeks before the offseason were instead motivated by the play-in to continue to play hard. That kept the quality of basketball in the final month much higher than in previous years.
Baseballchatsports.com

Eighth Season of Duke Baseball Show Continues Monday

DURHAM, N.C. – The eighth season of the Duke Baseball Radio Show continues Monday, May 17 at noon on Zoom. Head coach Chris Pollard and host Chris Edwards return for their eighth season together on the weekly show. A Blue Devil Network production, the Duke Baseball Show airs live every Monday at 12 p.m., throughout the season and will be archived on GoDuke.com.
Dallas, TXwinsidr.com

Olympic Rings, Rookie Things, and Everything Dallas Wings

With one win under their belt, the Dallas Wings kicked off the season with a stellar performance from veteran Allisha Gray against the Los Angeles Sparks. Dallas trailed by seven after the first quarter, struggling offensively, recording 11 turnovers. However, Gray took charge in the second quarter scoring 12 points. She began facilitating the offense, garnering four of Dallas’ 15 assists and ended the game with an impressive statline: career-high 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and four steals. Although Gray showed she was the perfect veteran to lead the young team to victory, she’s taking an international getaway for a shot at the gold. With Gray missing two games so far, Dallas fell 0-2— Gray will miss at least one month.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

NCAA Basketball: Ranking best head coaching hires from the year 2001

Take yourselves back to the year 2001. Mike Krzyzewski has just led Duke to their third national championship, riding the backs of players like Shane Battier and Jason Williams. Players like Troy Murphy and Tayshaun Prince are big names in the sport, while NCAA Tournament runs by double-digit seeds Temple, Gonzaga, and Georgetown grab the NCAA Basketball headlines.
College Sportsonthebanks.com

Rutgers and Seton Hall need to play this season

With Memorial Day approaching, it’s never too early to ponder the next college basketball season. The Big Ten announced conference opponents earlier this month and Rutgers has a challenging but relatively balanced slate. It will be some time before the full schedule will be announced and how head coach Steve Pikiell fills out the non-conference portion will be fascinating to watch.
Basketballgivemesport.com

Sabrina Ionescu, Sue Bird: 5 standout WNBA players from 2021 so far

After the first two weeks of the 2021 WNBA season, there's so many talking points to take from these early games. GiveMeSport Women has selected five players who have really stood out with their performances so far... Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu has carved her name in WNBA...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'Did a thing. Another ring': WNBA champ Breanna Stewart gets engaged to fellow basketball player Marta Xargay - a week before their teams are set to face off in a preseason game

WNBA star Breanna Stewart is engaged to fellow basketball player Marta Xargay. Two-time All-Star and 2018 league MVP Stewart, 26, popped the question to Xargay, 30, in Phoenix, Arizona's Papago Park on Sunday, getting down on one knee and proposing to her wife-to-be with a diamond sparkler. 'Did a thing....