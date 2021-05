The dots don’t connect for the Habitat for Humanity project on Talbot Ave., Rockland. We ask for transparency on the HfH contracts with the Knox County Homeless Coalition, meaning disclosure of the $.5 million MHA grant and funding source. We need to know how this project was celebrated as if a “done deal” by the state in 2018, and we need to know who in the city approved this then, because there may be elected officials who should recuse themselves from voting on this project now.