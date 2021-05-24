newsbreak-logo
Traffic

N Bankston Rd Bridge Closure

 4 days ago

There will be a contractor drilling at the bridge on N Bankston Rd, approx. 0.25 mile east of Hickory Valley Rd. The road will be completely closed at the location of the bridge while this work is completed during daytime hours - approx. 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. The estimated duration of the boring project is 2 days depending on weather - Tuesday 5/25 and Wednesday 5/26.

