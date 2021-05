IRONWOOD - Work started Tuesday with preparing the site where a maintenance facility will be placed at Miners Memorial Heritage Park in Ironwood. The project, made possible by the Friends of Miners Memorial Heritage Park, along with the private and business donations of cash, equipment, materials or labor, will provide for a heated building for storing trail maintenance equipment, according to a press announcement. The 900-square foot garage is from the Davey's Motel in Ironwood that is currently being razed for future redevelopment and was donated by owners Sam and Anne Davey.