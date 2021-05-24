newsbreak-logo
Paducah, KY

Trial begins for Paducah man charged with 2018 murder, fetal homicide

By Leanne Fuller
wpsdlocal6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePADUCAH — The trial of a Paducah man accused of murdering his girlfriend and their unborn child is underway in McCracken County Circuit Court. The man, 23-year-old Epionn Lee-McCampbell, is accused of killing 19-year-old Ja’Lynn Ragsdale in March of 2018. Police responding to a report of an unresponsive woman in Lee-McCampbell's home on North 24th Street found Ragsdale. She was taken to Baptist Health Paducah, but she died at the hospital. An autopsy by the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office found she died of asphyxiation consistent with suffocation. Investigators claim Lee-McCampbell told police he and Ragsdale were "wrestling" when she passed out.

