A man and a woman are injured in two separate shootings on Interstate 10 says the New Orleans Police Department. The pair of shootings happened early Friday morning. The first shooting happened on eastbound I-10 at Louisa Street. A woman was shot at the location and was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. Police did not say what condition she was in when she arrived at the hospital. NOPD reported the shooting about 1:43 a.m. Friday morning.