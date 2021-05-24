Lil Nas X Splits His Pants While Performing on Saturday Night Live

Lil Nas X has shared his latest music video for his song ‘Sun Goes Down’ and it takes a much different tact to ‘Montero’. As per Pitchfork, the rapper released the video for the song today, May 21st. It certainly won’t generate nearly as much controversy as his previous single, ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’. In the video for that one, he gave the devil a raunchy lap dance, amongst many other incredible headline-making moments. It had right wing conservatives in the U.S. frothing but most people just enjoying the spectacle.