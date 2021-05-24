Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lea County by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 17:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Midland. Target Area: Northern Lea County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN LEA COUNTY UNTIL 630 PM MDT At 548 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Bronco, or 9 miles northeast of Tatum, moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Gladiola and Tatum Airport.alerts.weather.gov