Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Lea ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS IN LEA COUNTY * AFFECTED AREA...Lea. * TIMING...Saturday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent. * RFTI...7 or extreme. * IMPACTS...Observe local burn bans. Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks.