Lea County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lea County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 17:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Midland. Target Area: Northern Lea County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN LEA COUNTY UNTIL 630 PM MDT At 548 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Bronco, or 9 miles northeast of Tatum, moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Gladiola and Tatum Airport.

alerts.weather.gov
Tatum, NM
Lea County, NM
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lea The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Lea County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 614 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bronco, or 9 miles east of Tatum, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gladiola. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 03:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lea The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Lea County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 700 AM MDT. * At 346 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Hobbs, Monument, Humble City, Lea County Regional Airport, Industrial Airpark and Knowles.
Environmentweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Lea ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS IN LEA COUNTY * AFFECTED AREA...Lea. * TIMING...Saturday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent. * RFTI...7 or extreme. * IMPACTS...Observe local burn bans. Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks.