POTUS

Biden doubles FEMA budget for weather-related disaster preparedness

Knowhere News
Knowhere News
 4 days ago
U.S. President Joe Biden directed on Monday an increase in the Federal Emergency Management Agency's extreme weather preparation fund of 100%, bringing total funding to $1 billion.

Knowhere News

Knowhere News

San Francisco, CA
Knowhere is a news media organization powered by machine learning, and we strive to publish the most unbiased news stories.

 https://knowherenews.com/us
Joe Biden
#Weather#Disaster Preparedness#Disaster Response#Local Disaster#Emergency Response#The White House#Disaster Preparation Work#Fema Headquarters#Extreme Weather Events#Mitigation#Climate Resilience#Increased Floods#Community Resilience#Climate Change#Climate Research#Major Hurricanes#Tropical Storms#Tribal Governments#Storm Activity#Investment
