Blinken heads to Middle East for peace talks after Israel-Palestine ceasefire

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Wednesday wrapped up a Mideast tour to bolster an Egypt-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza, calling for regional cooperation to avoid more "harrowing violence". Blinken met with both Israeli and Palestinian leaders during the two days of talks, throwing Washington's support behind the truce that ended 11 days of heavy Israeli bombing of Gaza and rocket fire from the impoverished coastal enclave into Israel. "Securing the ceasefire was important, particularly because of the devastating toll violence took on families on both sides," Blinken told reporters after meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman, his final stop. "We see the ceasefire not as an end, but as a beginning of something to build on."