newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Coast Guard rescues 50-year old man stranded in Chesapeake Bay during severe weather

By Web Staff
Posted by 
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FDFdz_0a9sSWiR00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard rescued a 50-year-old man after his boat was caught in severe weather in the Chesapeake Bay on Monday.

Officials say a man in distress contacted watchstanders around 1:15 p.m., to report that he was experiencing harsh weather and that his vessel had overturned.

Crews rescued the mariner from the overturned vessel, and transported him to shore where he was treated by medics and released.

“This rescue was successful in part due to the mariner being equipped with a VHF radio and a life jacket. It's why we always ask that you leave prepared for the worst case scenario,” said Brian Badami, a watchstander at Sector Virginia Command Center. “We would like to also remind mariners to stay vigilant on checking issued weather advisories to ensure they go out in safe weather conditions."

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Chesapeake Bay#Mariners#Extreme Weather#Accident#The Coast Guard#Safe Weather Conditions#Weather Advisories#Boat#Crews#Harsh Weather#Portsmouth#Vhf#Medics#Distress#Watchstanders#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Weather
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Environment
Related
AccidentsWBOC

Water Rescue on the Chesapeake Bay

CHESAPEAKE BAY (WBOC) - Late Thursday evening, a boat capsized on the Chesapeake Bay at approximately 8:57. Four people were on the boat when it over turned. All four people were rescued, however, one person, the last to be rescued was transported to a nearby hospital. It took a scuba...