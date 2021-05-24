newsbreak-logo
Computers

What is Isomap?

Cover picture for the articleHow to learn from and reduce complex and high-dimensional shapes. We cannot visualize high-dimensional data above 3 dimensions. So what do we do when we are faced with this situation that is commonplace in nearly every Data Science application? Dimension reduction techniques like PCA often fail because there is a simple assumption to these methods: the data can be linearly reduced. However, for most types of high dimensional data, there is likely a non-linear relationship and therefore we need to maintain this shape when we reduce the dimensions. This is where Manifold Learning techniques like Isomap come into play.

