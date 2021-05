After 28 fights and 11 years with the promotion, Charles Oliveira can now call himself a UFC champion. In one of the wildest title fights in recent memory, Oliveira had to survive an early onslaught from Michael Chandler in the UFC 262 main event to just make it to the end of the first round. Not only did he survive but Oliveira came back with a vengeance as he put Chandler down with a left hook and then just flurried on him with punches until referee Dan Miragliotta had no choice but the stop the contest.