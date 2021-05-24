Nas, Fat Joe, LL Cool J Break Ground on Universal Hip Hop Museum in The Bronx

Coming on June 3, T-Pain will have his own show called “Nappy Boy Radio” under PodcastOne, one of the biggest advertiser-supported podcast networks. “Too many conversations and interactions I was having with various people kept ending in the same way with me saying, ‘Damn, we should have recorded that.’ So we decided to do just that and launch the ‘Nappy Boy Radio’ podcast,” T-Pain told Deadline, which broke the story. “Partnering with PodcastOne, a company that is talent first, was a no-brainer for us.”