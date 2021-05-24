newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Jordan Clarkson named 2020-21 Sixth Man of the Year

By Sameer Kumar
Posted by 
FortyEight Minutes
FortyEight Minutes
 4 days ago

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has been named the NBA’s 2020-21 Sixth Man of the Year, as teammate Joe Ingles presented him the award on the NBA on TNT broadcast.

Clarkson averaged a career-high 18.4 points per game off the bench, but he took his game up to another level after Donovan Mitchell went down with a sprained ankle on April 17th, as he averaged 22.1 points in 15 games to close out the season.

Ingles, ironically, finished second in the voting, as he finished with 34 first-place votes compared to Clarkson’s 65. New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose also received one first-place vote. The full list of votes can be found here .

The post Jordan Clarkson named 2020-21 Sixth Man of the Year appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

FortyEight Minutes

FortyEight Minutes

Columbus, OH
13
Followers
678
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Donovan Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixth Man#Teammate Joe Ingles#Game#Tnt Broadcast#Named 2020 21#2020 21 Sixth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Jordan Clarkson scores 41 but Utah Jazz rally comes up short

Jordan Clarkson put his head down and pushed forward, searching for one last bucket. But after scoring 24 fourth-quarter points and leading his team back from 18 down in the period, that final basket proved elusive. Clarkson collided with two defenders midair, watched his layup roll off the rim and, after a pair of Golden State free throws and one final heave at overtime went begging, saw his Utah Jazz squad drop a 119-116 heartbreaker in the Bay.
NBACBS Sports

Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Another 21-point effort

Clarkson had 21 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a block across 28 minutes in Saturday's win over Houston. Clarkson has posted 21 points in back-to-back games and has reached the 20-point plateau in three straight contests, something that has been quite common with him this season. A Sixth Man of the Year award candidate, Clarkson is averaging 19.1 points per game off the bench over his last 11 appearances and should remain a reliable fantasy asset across all formats, especially with Donovan Mitchell (ankle) still sidelined.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jordan Clarkson will be biggest X-factor in Western Conference Playoffs

The Utah Jazz have been good for a while, but they burst on the scene this season as one of the elite teams in the NBA. They currently hold first place in the Western Conference, two games ahead of the Phoenix Suns. With only four games remaining on the schedule, Utah has a good chance of earning home-court advantage throughout the postseason.
NBABleacher Report

Stephen Curry's Late 3-Pointer Lifts Warriors Past Jordan Clarkson, Jazz

Shooters shoot, even when they're struggling. After starting 2-of-12 from three-point range during Monday's game against the Utah Jazz, Stephen Curry drilled one from deep with 13.4 seconds remaining to give the Golden State Warriors the lead for good at Chase Center. Golden State held on for a 119-116 victory and improved to 36-33 overall and 5-1 in the last six games with a third straight win.
NBAkslsports.com

Jazz Fall To Warriors, First Place Lead Shrinks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz furious comeback came up short against the Golden State Warriors, falling 119-116 with three games left in the season. Jordan Clarkson scored 41 points including 24 points in the fourth quarter to erase an 18 point deficit, but ultimately the Jazz fell to the Warriors in the final road game against a playoff opponent.
NBACentre Daily

Clarkson leads Utah against Portland after 41-point outing

Portland Trail Blazers (40-29, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (50-19, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the Portland Trail Blazers after Jordan Clarkson scored 41 points in the Jazz's 119-116 loss to the Warriors. The Jazz are 6-4 against division opponents. Utah scores 116.7...
NBAthecomeback.com

Who should win the NBA’s regular-season awards?

The 2020-21 NBA regular season ends this weekend. Here are our picks for the major awards:. Most Valuable Player: Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets. Player Efficiency Rating (PER): 31.09 (2nd) Dan Le Batard once joked that Nikola Jokić looks like a “loaf of bread.” The occasionally doughy seven-footer is the odds-on...
NBArotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Basketball Picks (5/12/21): NBA DFS Lineups

It is a lighter Wednesday with only six games in the Association tonight. There are plenty of injuries to watch with James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Mike Conley, Dennis Schroder, and Derrick White are already ruled out. The bad news is that only covers the point guards!. LeBron is...
NBAsaltcityhoops.com

Salt City Seven: Bogey’s Big Month, Role Players Leveling Up, Playoff Picture & More

Every Monday during the regular season, the week here at SCH begins with the Salt City Seven: seven regular features that let us relive the biggest moments, key performances and hot issues in Jazzland from various angles. Check in every week for the quotes, stats, plays and performances that tell the stories from the last 168 hours in the world of the Jazz.
NBANBC Sports

Should Warriors want to face Jazz or Suns in first round?

It has been a while since the top seeds in the Western Conference weren't something to be feared and avoided as long as possible. For the last decade, the West's top teams, led by either Steph Curry, Tim Duncan, LeBron James or Kobe Bryant, had teams running and hiding, trying to find a way to land on the other side of the bracket.
NBAkslsports.com

NBA: Refs Missed Curry Foul On Clarkson Late In Jazz Warriors Game

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The NBA admitted that officials missed a crucial foul call in the Utah Jazz loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. With 32 seconds remaining in the game, Clarkson attempted a three-pointer that missed wide to the left with the Jazz leading 116-114.