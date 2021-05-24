Jordan Clarkson named 2020-21 Sixth Man of the Year

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has been named the NBA’s 2020-21 Sixth Man of the Year, as teammate Joe Ingles presented him the award on the NBA on TNT broadcast.

Clarkson averaged a career-high 18.4 points per game off the bench, but he took his game up to another level after Donovan Mitchell went down with a sprained ankle on April 17th, as he averaged 22.1 points in 15 games to close out the season.

Ingles, ironically, finished second in the voting, as he finished with 34 first-place votes compared to Clarkson’s 65. New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose also received one first-place vote. The full list of votes can be found here .

