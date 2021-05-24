Police: Northern Cheyenne Tribal Councilwoman suffers non-life-threatening injuries during May 16 incident

The GoFundMe page for Cheyenne Tribal Council Member Silver Little Eagle (GoFundMe)

Billings police said Monday that there is an “open investigation” into a May 16 incident where Northern Cheyenne Tribal Councilwoman Silver Little Eagle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, a GoFundMe for Little Eagle was started asking for donations for medical and legal costs stemming from the incident: “On Sunday, May 16, 2021, Northern Cheyenne Tribal Councilwoman Silver Little Eagle was brutally attacked in Billings, Montana, and left for dead. She suffered severe physical injuries, as well as the theft of her vehicle and personal belongings.”

Little Eagle’s condition was unknown Monday. Monday, she was not listed as a current patient at St. Vincent Hospital or the Billings Clinic.

This weekend, the officer handling the case would not comment on whether law enforcement had any suspects. Monday, the Billings Police Department confirmed there is an “open investigation” and the councilwoman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. However, the police department declined to provide additional details. The intensity of Little Eagle’s injuries was first reported by KTVQ.

The GoFundMe post said “had Councilwoman Little Eagle not been found by a family member, it is very likely she would have died from this violent attack. That speaks to the severity of her injuries.” The GoFundMe, which has gained traction on social media, has raised more than $23,000 since Friday, surpassing its original goal of $8,000.

Little Eagle, 23, is the youngest member of the Tribal Council and was part of a historic 2020 election when five open seats, as well as the Tribal presidency and vice presidency, were filled by women, according to Native Business.