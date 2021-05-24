newsbreak-logo
The blockbuster trial between Apple and the maker of Fortnite goes out with a 'hot tub' session

By Reed Albergotti
SFGate
 3 days ago

The three-week trial between Apple and "Fortnite" maker Epic Games ended Monday with a debate session between the two sides that is known in legal circles as a "hot tubbing." U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who in coming months will issue a ruling that could have significant consequences for the business model of the country's largest company, opted for the debate format in lieu of traditionally lengthy closing arguments.

