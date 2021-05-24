A M King begins expansion project for Statesville's Cheney Brothers
Integrated Design-Build firm A M King is embarking on its third major project for Cheney Brothers Inc. (CBI). The 72,142-square-foot dry warehouse expansion in Statesville will provide an additional 7,000 pallet positions, a larger loading dock and means for the Southeast-based broadline food distributor to continue its northward growth path. The project, scheduled to be complete in spring 2022, will bring the total square footage at the facility to 342,126.statesville.com