A M King begins expansion project for Statesville's Cheney Brothers

By Special to the Record, Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntegrated Design-Build firm A M King is embarking on its third major project for Cheney Brothers Inc. (CBI). The 72,142-square-foot dry warehouse expansion in Statesville will provide an additional 7,000 pallet positions, a larger loading dock and means for the Southeast-based broadline food distributor to continue its northward growth path. The project, scheduled to be complete in spring 2022, will bring the total square footage at the facility to 342,126.

statesville.com
