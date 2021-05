Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - A standoff that lasted for more than a day at a motel in the south part of the valley ended peacefully Thursday afternoon when the suspect surrendered. According to Las Vegas Metro Police, around 10:30 Wednesday morning, Metro officers found a stolen motorcycle at the Highland Inn Motel on Dean Martin Drive just north of Blue Diamond Road. As an officer was conducting the investigation, an Hispanic male wearing a motorcycle helmet exited a room and attempted to get on the motorcycle.