A $500,000 grant for a mobile coronavirus vaccination trailer should be approved any day now for Colbert County. "The trailer is being held on the lot at the facility in Missouri. As soon as we get approval, we don't necessarily have to have the money in hand, we just have to have approval from ADECA for the grant application, so as soon as we get that approval, we have plans to taking a road trip to go get it," said Colbert County Emergency Management Director Michael David Smith.