Study: Blind man has partial vision after light-activated gene therapy

By Joseph Ostapiuk
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 58-year-old blind man had his vision partially restored due to a breakthrough light-activated gene therapy, a group of scientists announced on Monday. The man, a volunteer from France, was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a neurodegenerative eye disease that affects the retina and causes complete blindness,...

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
Medical ScienceGenomeWeb

Gene Therapy for SCID 'Encouraging'

A gene therapy appears to be effective in treating severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome, or SCID, the Associated Press reports. Researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles, and Great Ormond Street Hospital treated 50 children with SCID due to adenosine deaminase deficiency. ADA-SCID is caused by mutations in the ADA gene, which leads to an immune system that does not function properly and can often be fatal. As they report in the New England Journal of Medicine, the researchers used lentiviral vector-based gene therapy to deliver a working version of the gene to the children in their study.
Sciencepharmaceutical-journal.com

New gene therapy could save lives of children with rare immunodeficiency, study suggests

An investigational gene therapy has been found to be highly effective in improving the overall survival of children with a rare and life-threatening primary immunodeficiency, an analysis in the New England Journal of Medicine has suggested. Severe combined immunodeficiency owing to adenosine deaminase (ADA) deficiency (ADA-SCID) is characterised by an...
Diseases & TreatmentsTimes Union

New Study Identifies More People with Vision Loss and Blindness Than Previously Estimated

CHICAGO (PRWEB) May 13, 2021. In a study published in JAMA Ophthalmology today, “Prevalence of Visual Acuity Loss or Blindness in the US,” researchers estimate permanent vision loss and blindness in Americans of all ages, including people younger than 40 years old, and adults in group quarters, such as nursing homes or jails. Researchers found more than 7 million people are living with uncorrectable vision loss, including more than 1 million Americans who are living with blindness.
ScienceScience Now

Gene therapy that once led to tragedy scores success

You are currently viewing the summary. Twenty-two years ago, one of scientists' first attempts at gene therapy ended in tragedy when a young man died. The story of Jesse Gelsinger, who had a rare liver disorder, became a textbook example of irresponsible medical research. For years, the case hobbled efforts to treat diseases by adding new DNA to a sick person's cells. Now, a fresh effort to cure Gelsinger's disease is bearing fruit, in the latest sign of the field's resurgence. The small, ongoing trial for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency hasn't helped everyone with the inherited disease, which causes dangerously high ammonia levels in the blood. Still, there have been no serious safety problems. And many of the 11 participants have been able to relax dietary restrictions and drop medications, including three who no longer need those measures at all, researchers reported last week at the virtual meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy.
Public HealthGephardt Daily

Study: Vision loss, blindness impact nearly 8 million in U.S.

May 13, 2021 (UPI) — As many as 8 million people in the United States have experienced significant vision loss, according to estimates published Thursday by JAMA Opthamology. More than 1.6 million of them are age 40 and younger, the data showed. In addition, 1.1 million of these people are...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Man Blind for 40 Years Regains Some Sight Through Gene Therapy

MONDAY, May 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Doctors for the first time have used a form of gene therapy to restore partial vision in a blind person, according to findings announced Monday. The research team genetically altered retinal ganglion cells to become light-sensitive in a man whose vision was destroyed...
Diseases & Treatmentsslashdot.org

Blind man regains some vision, with help from light-sensing algal protein

A blind man who received a gene for a light-sensing algal protein can now see and touch objects with the help of special goggles, researchers report today. His vision gains are modest—he cannot see colors or discern faces or letters. But if the treatment helps other study participants, it may offer advantages over other vision technologies for severely blind people. And for neuroscientists, the result is a milestone: the first published report of using a relatively new technology called optogenetics to treat a disease in people.
Oregon StateKTVZ

OSU researchers get closer to gene therapy to restore hearing for the congenitally deaf

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Researchers at Oregon State University have found a key new piece of the puzzle in the quest to use gene therapy to enable people born deaf to hear. The work centers around a large gene responsible for an inner-ear protein, otoferlin. Mutations in otoferlin are linked to severe congenital hearing loss, a common type of deafness in which patients can hear almost nothing.
Sciencekhn.org

Optogenetics Treatment Partly Restores Blind Man’s Vision

By constructing light-capturing proteins in one eye, scientists have been able to return some vision to sufferer of retinitis pigmentosa. Other research news covers induced bonding in mice by brain stimulation, and bloody test strategies for antibiotic therapies. A team of scientists announced Monday that they had partially restored the...
Medical ScienceNewswise

First Clinical Trial to Assess Alzheimer’s Gene Therapy Receives $5 Million

Newswise — The National Institute on Aging (NIA), part of the National Institutes of Health, has awarded a $5 million grant to researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine to conduct a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of a gene therapy for treating Alzheimer’s disease (AD) or Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), a condition that often precedes full-blown dementia.
CancerNature.com

Kids with ‘bubble baby disease’ see gains after gene therapy

Stem cells carrying corrective genes offer hope for a devastating immune disorder. Children born with the genetic condition known as ‘bubble baby disease’ have no functioning immune system, meaning that even a normally mild infection can be fatal. But in small clinical trials, a form of gene therapy rebuilt the immune system of such children so well that 96% of them were able to discontinue their main medication for the disease.
Diseases & Treatmentsbiopharmadive.com

Biogen gene therapy misses goal in eye disease study

An experimental gene therapy did not significantly improve the vision of people with a rare, inherited eye disease that eventually leads to blindness, according to a Friday statement from the treatment's developer, Biogen. The drugmaker's conclusion was based on results from a late-stage study of 50 participants with a form...
Medical & Biotechodwyerpr.com

The Future for Cell & Gene Therapy Communications

"The cell therapy space today is at the leading edge of medicine, so it is similar to where the biotech industry was 25-30 years ago.”. When Kerry Beth Daly, head of communications, Atara Biotherapetuics, made that comparison while on a panel I moderated at the Fierce Pharma and PR Communications Summit, it inspired ideas about how Health PR pros can navigate the issues of communicating complex science.
ScienceGovernment Technology

How did scientists partially restore a blind man’s sight?

Using a technique known as optogenetics, scientists were able to partially restore a blind man’s sight by essentially reprogramming certain cells within the eye. The 58-year-old man in the study lost his sight decades ago due to retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited eye disease that affects 1 in 4,000 people. The rods and cones in his eyes don’t function correctly or have died off, meaning that the retinas, which usually receive signals from the rods and cones and interpret them to tell your brain what you’re seeing, weren’t picking up any signals from them.
Genetic Engineering News

In a First, Optogenetics Leads to Partial Recovery of Vision for Blind Patient

When the photoreceptors of the retina—the cells that sense light—are destroyed, the result is loss of vision. This is how the neurodegenerative eye disease retinitis pigmentosa (RP) results in blindness. A new study reports that a blind patient diagnosed with RP decades ago experienced partial recovery of vision thanks to a novel optogenetic treatment.
Science10NEWS

Protein manipulation helps blind man get partial vision back

Scientists studying optogenetic therapy, which is the manipulation of proteins and cells with light, say they have successfully used the procedure for the first time to give a blind patient partial vision recovery. Scientists from Pittsburgh, Paris, France and Switzerland joined together for the study, which was published Monday in...