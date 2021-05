While squirrels may be cute and fun to watch, they may not be great for your garden. Not only do squirrels eat plants, but they also tend to dig up flower bulbs. Thankfully, squirrels tend to leave frequented areas alone. So, if you’re in and out of your garden every day, they are less likely to make trouble. However, that may not be enough for determined squirrels. But there are plenty of ways to keep squirrels out of your garden.