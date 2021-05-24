newsbreak-logo
In The Wake Of Gina Carano’s Firing, Another Mandalorian Side Character Is Getting A Spinoff?

By Doug Norrie
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gina Carano ended up altering the course of the Star Wars franchise on Disney+, but it wasn’t in the way many would have thought for her first two seasons as Cara Dune on The Mandalorian. Basically, she was becoming such a popular character that the studio had started to create independent projects for her, only to later fire her for social media dustups. Well now it looks like they are still working on how to fill some of the content void and We Got This Covered is reporting that another character from the universe could be getting her own series. It looks like the studio is considering spinning off Ming Na-Wen’s Fennec Shand into another project.

