Mystics at Fever preview: Washington hoping to avenge Sunday loss to Indiana

So, if there was one major thing to look forward to when the Lakers and Pacers matchup, it was would Dennis and LeBron return to the lineup. Well, we have our answer:. With both Bron and Dennis back, the Lakers are basically back to full strength. Alex Caruso is also probably available to play, but may still be held out as he deals with foot soreness. Otherwise, the Lakers are starting to get their guys back and these games can be meaningful from the standpoint of getting them all some run and some familiarity with each other.