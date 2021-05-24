newsbreak-logo
Iowa Guard Jordan Bohannon Assaulted, Suffers 'Serious Head Injury'

By Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon was physically assaulted early Sunday morning in Iowa City, the Hawkeyes announced Monday.

Bohannon suffered a "serious head injury," per an Iowa statement. He is currently recovering.

“Thankfully Jordan is recovering well after being attacked by an individual he did not see coming at him,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said. “We were made aware of the incident immediately. We are grateful that friends who were with Jordan at the time kept the incident from escalating. His health is our number one concern.”

Bohannon is Iowa's all-time leader in assists and threes. He averaged 10.6 points and 4.4 assists per game in 2020-21, his fifth season with the Hawkeyes. Bohannon announced in April he will return to Iowa in 2021-22 for a sixth college season.

