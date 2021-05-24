newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Netflix rumoured to be considering a game subscription service

By Matthew Forde
pocketgamer.biz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix is considering a move into gaming, with an Apple Arcade-style service being rumoured. As reported by The Information, the streaming giant has been recruiting for a game's executive to lead its new initiative, while also speaking to several senior figures within the industry for advice. Specifically, the firm has...

