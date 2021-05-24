Netflix rumoured to be considering a game subscription service

Netflix is looking to expand into video gaming, according to multiple reports. The company is said to be developing an Apple Arcade-like bundle of games. Services like Microsoft xCloud are sometimes referred to as 'Netflix for gaming' because they let you stream games to supported devices over the internet. However, Netflix may actually be planning to launch just that. The company is developing its own ad-free gaming service, according to a report by The Information. Another report from Axios describes it as "a smaller Apple Arcade" service – a strange reference considering that Arcade is a download service where games run locally on hardware. Sources said that it will consist of a "mix of licensed Netflix intellectual property and original work commissioned from independent studios" and that the "service is far off, possibly launching in 2022, and plans are all subject to change".