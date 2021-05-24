Censure for Lawyer Who Brought Loaded Handgun to Court

The New Jersey Franchise Practices Act (NJFPA) contains various provisions protecting the rights of franchisees in New Jersey. Among other things, the NJFPA includes some of the strongest language in any state statute nationwide regarding the circumstances under which a franchisor may terminate a franchisee or decide not to renew a franchise agreement. In this article, we discuss the standard for termination or non-renewal as well as factual circumstances in which courts have upheld those decisions. We then discuss whether a franchisee faced with the termination or non-renewal can preempt same by curing any identified violations. Finally, we present some best practices a franchisor should implement to strengthen a termination or non-renewal decision.