Censure for Lawyer Who Brought Loaded Handgun to Court
The Supreme Court of New Jersey has issued a censure to a lawyer who brought a loaded handgun to court and pleaded guilty to a weapons charge. When Charles Canning Daley Jr. entered the Ocean County Courthouse in Toms River on Sept. 17, 2018, sheriff’s officers discovered a .22 caliber handgun loaded with hollow point bullets in his backpack when it passed through the metal detector. He did not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon.www.law.com