Practically every industry relies on technology to some degree, so it's no surprise that developers play such a pivotal role in the modern business landscape. If you're considering a career as a developer, you've probably found yourself wondering how much developers make. Well, it depends. Salaries vary between different types of developers, but on average, they earn around $107,510 a year. That breaks down to an average of $136,320 for the top 25% and $82,430 for the bottom 25%. And while these are good numbers, they're likely to climb even higher as the demand for more and more applications increases over the next several years.