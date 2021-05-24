A Million Little Things - Episode 3.17 + 3.18 (Season Finale) - Press Release

We knew that the This Is Us season 5 finale was going to pack an emotional punch, and the closing minutes offered that and then some. What are we talking about here? Think along the lines of a wedding … but not the one that you expected. After Madison decided to cancel her nuptials with Kevin, we jumped forward around five years to learn that Kate was getting married again. This time around, though, it was to Phillip the music teacher! This is someone who was harshly critical of her after she took the job, but we saw in the finale that the two of them were on better terms in the present.