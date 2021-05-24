A Million Little Things - Episode 3.17 + 3.18 (Season Finale) - Press Release
“justice: part 1”/“justice: part 2” – Sophie seeks justice for her trauma, and Maggie forces Gary to take a hard look at himself and his relationships. Meanwhile, Eddie goes to extreme measures to fight for his family, and Rome and Regina make big changes for their future on the two-hour season finale of “A Million Little Things,” WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.www.spoilertv.com