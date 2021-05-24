newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

We've Got Bad News About Kia's Upcoming Off-Roader

By Jared Rosenholtz
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2021 Kia Telluride is a smashing success, proving that the Korean automaker can break into new segments with a class-leading product. Though the Telluride excels as three-row family hauler, its unibody construction leaves a lot to be desired for off-road enthusiasts. Speaking to the Australian media, Kia has hinted at building a more rugged body-on-frame vehicle to rival the Toyota Land Cruiser and a proper pickup truck, not just a rebadged Hyundai Santa Cruz.

carbuzz.com
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Commercial Vehicle#Off Road#Kia Telluride#Korean#Australian#The Toyota Land Cruiser#Carsguide#Product#Bronco#Lcv#Kia Australia Coo#Hyundai Santa Cruz#Off Road Enthusiasts#Capable Off Road Prowess#Three Row Family Hauler#Success#Numerous Global Projects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Reveals Key Details About Ioniq 6 And 7

Hyundai delivered a raft of new details about its all-new Ioniq 5 hatchback earlier this week. Set to go on sale this fall, the Ioniq 5 will be joined in the coming few years by the Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 7. As part of Hyundai's official Ioniq 5 presentation, it also revealed a few key details about its future siblings.
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

America's New Toyota GR 86 Only Days Away

The 2022 Toyota GR 86 was revealed a few months ago. But that was the Japanese market version; the right-hand-drive setup was a dead giveaway. Like its predecessor, the new GR 86 will be sold in the US alongside its nearly identical twin, the also new Subaru BRZ. Today, Toyota...
CarsThe Oakland Press

Auto review: 2021 Kia Sorento gets bold redesign, more power

Kia has earned a lot of headlines in the past couple years, but most of it has been surrounding their Telluride SUV, which came in with a bang and took the industry by storm. But now it’s time for another vehicle to make news: The 2021 Kia Sorento, which is assembled at Kia’s plant in West Point, Georgia.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

GM Design Imagines A Rad Off-Roader For The Future

General Motors may lack a dedicated off-roader, but its designers have no trouble dreaming up one. But don’t expect it to appear on dealer lots anytime soon – this is nothing more than a sketch. The latest share from the GM Design Instagram page shows off a radical off-roader that looks ready to conquer a distant dystopia world. It looks like a Halo Warthog built for the whole family, and that’s a big win in our book.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Here's Why The Hyundai Santa Cruz Has The Perfect Name

Have you noticed this new trend when it comes to car names? New models like the Hyundai Santa Cruz, Kia Telluride, and Volkswagen Taos all have one thing in common: they're named after US locations associated with outdoor lifestyles. But what is the logic? "They're trying to conjure up an image," said Michelle Krebs, executive auto analyst at car-buying site Autotrader told USA Today. "When you hear Telluride, you get this picture of mountains and terrain that's outdoorsy. They're also names that are familiar." Likewise, the Chevrolet Malibu and Chevrolet Colorado are also named after familiar American locations.
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Is Toyota Finally Ready To Sell The Crown In The US?

While we've enjoyed plenty of cool sedans from Lexus, like the IS F and GS F, we've also missed out on some of the carmaker's coolest JDM sedans, such as the Supra-powered Chaser, Cressida, and Crown. The latter is one of Toyota's most successful nameplates, spanning 15 generations from 1955 to today. Think of it like Japan's Toyota Avalon but with rear-wheel drive; it also received some shared V8 engines with Lexus in a few generations.
Carscarglancer.com

What We’ve Known About Chevrolet’s All-New Unibody Pickup

The compact pickup is part of GM South America’s production plans for the 2020-2024 calendar years. The model will indirectly replace the Chevrolet Montana, also known as the Tornado. Some publications say it will retain the ‘Montana’ name. Chevy’s new unibody pickup will ride on the GEM architecture. The vehicle...
Moab, UTCarscoops

Even In Reverse, The Ford Bronco Is A Serious Off-Roader

We know that the Ford Bronco is a very capable off-roader, and this video is another demonstration of its abilities. The Hell’s Gate section of the Hell’s Revenge trail in Moab, Utah is a treacherous piece of rock that can quickly uncover the shortcomings of any off-roader. The Bronco has no problem driving up the trail, prompting two-time King of the Hammers champion Loren Healy to recently attempt an ascent of Hell’s Gate… in reverse.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

BMW's Most Affordable EV Comes Into Focus

BMW's electrification plans are getting exciting. The German automaker recently revealed US specifications for its upcoming i4 Gran Coupe and iX Sports Activity Vehicle, but even more intriguing news is yet to come. BMW is rumored to be working on an all-electric version of its popular M2 Coupe, dubbed the iM2. This EV sports car is rumored to produce over 1,300 horsepower, making it one of the most anticipated vehicles in BMW's future portfolio. Judging by a recent trademark filing from BMW, the iM2 will be joined by a more affordable model.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Audi Reveals New e-tron S Line Black Edition

Audi is making great progress with its e-tron range of electric vehicles. In fact, the company has already built 100,000 vehicles with the e-tron name, and after the recent reveal of the A6 e-tron concept, it seems that loads more electric stunners are on the way. But the first production Audi EV to feature the e-tron name is, uh, the Audi e-tron, and although it's already quite an impressive vehicle with innovative features, the people in Ingolstadt have decided that it needs a little more style. With that in mind, Audi has revealed the e-tron S line Black Edition, a more stylish version of the e-tron S line.
Industrytheloadstar.com

M&A radar: I’ve got the looks; you’ve got the brains – let’s make money

Just as wild speculation goes as far as to suggest that DSV Panalpina is “mulling” a bid for Deutsche Bahn’s Schenker (at some point in the future!), hot on the heels of Premium screening record earnings for logistics companies across various sub-segments came hard evidence that global transportation M&A has delivered the highest quarterly value on record in Q1 21, according to research from law firm White & Case in partnership with Mergermarket.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Watch a Beat Toyota Hilux Pickup Tow 30,000 Pounds With a Gooseneck Trailer

This invincible little truck is still surviving the internet's most destructive YouTuber. Last week, YouTuber WhistlinDiesel (a.k.a. the internet's most destructive YouTuber) put up the first in a series of videos that aims to recreate the classic Top Gear experiment of trying to destroy the seemingly indestructible Toyota Hilux pickup truck. After merely bending the frame from popping wheelies, catching air, and going off-road all while carrying 2,500 pounds worth of cinder blocks in the back, WD is following that extreme test up with another drastic examination of the Hilux's truck abilities: how it fares towing almost 30,000 pounds.
Video Gamesblizzardwatch.com

The Queue: We’ve been trying to reach you about your car’s extended warranty

This is The Queue, where you ask the questions and we supply the answers — as long as you pick up the phone. Why would you even screen your calls? This is important. Q4TQ: Now that Final Fantasy’s Fanfest is over I got to thinking, why do you think it is that the FF community can express their joy for the game without being asked to constantly justify it like the WoW community? I couldn’t imagine how people idolizing Ion the same way they do Yoshi P and what people’s reactions would be. Is it simply because it has a smaller playerbase and community so there’s less profit in making a creatersphere of negativity around FF?
Carskoamnewsnow.com

2022 Volkswagen Taos First Drive Review: A New Baby SUV From Volkswagen

With Volkswagen dropping its entry-level Golf hatchback in the U.S. (though the sporty GTI and Golf R variants will live on), the German automaker is in need of a new entry into the brand. Thus comes the Taos, which has the advantage of being an SUV, today’s preferred body style.