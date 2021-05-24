We've Got Bad News About Kia's Upcoming Off-Roader

This is The Queue, where you ask the questions and we supply the answers — as long as you pick up the phone. Why would you even screen your calls? This is important. Q4TQ: Now that Final Fantasy’s Fanfest is over I got to thinking, why do you think it is that the FF community can express their joy for the game without being asked to constantly justify it like the WoW community? I couldn’t imagine how people idolizing Ion the same way they do Yoshi P and what people’s reactions would be. Is it simply because it has a smaller playerbase and community so there’s less profit in making a creatersphere of negativity around FF?