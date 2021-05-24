We've Got Bad News About Kia's Upcoming Off-Roader
The 2021 Kia Telluride is a smashing success, proving that the Korean automaker can break into new segments with a class-leading product. Though the Telluride excels as three-row family hauler, its unibody construction leaves a lot to be desired for off-road enthusiasts. Speaking to the Australian media, Kia has hinted at building a more rugged body-on-frame vehicle to rival the Toyota Land Cruiser and a proper pickup truck, not just a rebadged Hyundai Santa Cruz.carbuzz.com