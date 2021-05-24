newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Andrew Laming

Apology to Andrew Laming

pollbludger.net
 5 days ago

On 28 March 2021 I published content containing false and damaging comments that Andrew Laming MP was a sociopath, a bully and that he had unlawfully taken a picture up a young woman’s skirt. A complaint to the Queensland Police on 29 March 2021 cleared Andrew Laming MP the following...

www.pollbludger.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Queensland Police#Australian Politics#Regret#Wrongdoing#Queensland#Election#Respect#Perth#Poll#Occasional Teacher#Political Science#Blog
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Laming
Related
PoliticsThe Guardian

Unrepentant Andrew Laming holds onto parliamentary committee role

An unrepentant Andrew Laming has reneged on an earlier promise to immediately resign from all parliamentary positions, claiming he is the victim of character assassinations and his conduct towards women has been misrepresented. Laming has returned to federal parliament after taking a month of paid leave to seek counselling and...
AustraliaThe Guardian

Scott Morrison’s warm welcome to Andrew Laming is a rebuke to Australia’s women

It was a little over a month ago that Scott Morrison furrowed the prime-ministerial brow and assured reporters he was taking action against Queensland MP Andrew Laming. In his best ‘I’m-not-angry-I’m-disappointed’ voice, Morrison announced he had ordered the scandal-plagued MP into empathy training after it emerged he had been accused of online harassment and abuse that had left one woman suicidal.
PoliticsThe Guardian

Andrew Laming accuses critics of levelling ‘trumped-up’ charges against him

The disendorsed Liberal MP Andrew Laming has accused critics of levelling “trumped-up” allegations against him and forced the Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young to apologise for accusing him of upskirting. Laming has returned from personal leave after undertaking counselling and empathy training prompted by a string of complaints alleging online abuse...
Australiathewestsidegazette.com

Laws Would Affect Australian Minister Laming-style Behavior

CANBERRA, Australia — The government’s online safety laws are in place to stamp out behavior similar to embattled Australian Liberal Party backbencher Andrew Laming‘s online actions, Labor has confirmed. The Morrison government’s online safety plan has passed the first hurdle of parliament and is being considered by the Senate. The...
AustraliaFlorida Star

Wong Challenges Australian Prime Minister To Get Rid Of Laming

CANBERRA, Australia — Labor’s Penny Wong has challenged Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison to boot Member of Parliament Andrew Laming from parliament or face losing any credibility he has on the issue of women’s safety. The opposition leader in the Senate attended a protest against Laming in his electorate of...
MinoritiesFlorida Star

Racism Call Sparks Talks Between Ministers In Australia

SYDNEY — Attorney-General Michaelia Cash has reaffirmed the Human Rights Commission‘s independence after a fellow Liberal frontbencher raised concerns about using the term “anti-racism”. Assistant Attorney-General Amanda Stoker rang commission president Rosalind Croucher last month to question an AU$140,000 ($108,399) tender aimed at boosting the Racism It Stops With Me campaign. Senator Stoker was concerned taxpayer money was being used to […]
Minoritiestucson.com

Letter: RACISM

The Oxford dictionary defines racism as "prejudice, discrimination ir antagonism directed against a person or people on the basis of their membership in a particular racial ir ethnic group..." Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot repirtedly announced that she would only give interviews with jounalists of color, excluding white jounalists. Aparently if...
Public Safetybitchute.com

Owen Lucas - Common Law News

Senator Bill Heffernan: 'Former [Australian] Prime Minister A Pedophile'. Full Common Law News Post - https://commonlawnews.com/2021/05/27/senator-bill-heffernan-former-australian-prime-minister-a-pedophile-list-of-28-prominant-people-on-police-document-including-judges/. https://commonlawnews.com/. May 27, 2021. Full Speech - Senator Bill Heffernan Addresses Systemic Pedophilia in Australian Parliament. Full Common Law News Post - https://commonlawnews.com/2021/05/27/senator-bill-heffernan-former-australian-prime-minister-a-pedophile-list-of-28-prominant-people-on-police-document-including-judges/. https://commonlawnews.com/. May 24, 2021. Common Law Courts - Birth Certificate Declaration:...
InternetSeacoast Online

Letter: We cannot have selective censorship on social media

Danger! Social media are engaged in massive censorship. That’s not good for the country, nor for the Constitution. We, who believe in freedom of speech, find it much more difficult to attack censors when they come from the private sector, but as a nation we must grasp what’s happening to us. The supreme court of Facebook and self-appointed censors at Twitter and YouTube are making decisions about what Americans can see and hear and speak. That’s thought control.
Kentucky Statemingomessenger.com

Civil discourse, enforced

Anyone who’s attended the swearing-in ceremony of a public official in the state of Kentucky will tell you that there’s invariably a little chuckle coming during every one. The chuckle comes when the presiding officer gets to the part where, in addition to promising to uphold the laws and constitution, the newly-elected official swears they have never taken part in a duel.
AdvocacyMoultrie Observer

Left's efforts reek of intolerance

Fundamentally, cancel culture is just another term for intolerance and suffocating dissent. The left’s modern political project isn’t about winning the argument. It’s about silencing their political enemies through intimidation, financial ruin and outright censorship. Cancel culture is one of the most un-American forces in our nation’s history, and the...
AustraliaTennessee Tribune

Labor Challenges Australian Prime Minister To Get Rid Of Laming

CANBERRA, Australia — Labor’s Penny Wong has challenged Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison to boot Member of Parliament Andrew Laming from parliament or face losing any credibility he has on the issue of women’s safety. The opposition leader in the Senate attended a protest against Laming in his electorate of...
AustraliaTennessee Tribune

Laws Would Affect Australian Minister Laming-style Behavior

CANBERRA, Australia — The government’s online safety laws are in place to stamp out behavior similar to embattled Australian Liberal Party backbencher Andrew Laming‘s online actions, Labor has confirmed. The Morrison government’s online safety plan has passed the first hurdle of parliament and is being considered by the Senate. The...
Australiavidanewspaper.com

Labor Challenges Australian Prime Minister To Get Rid Of Laming

CANBERRA, Australia — Labor’s Penny Wong has challenged Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison to boot Member of Parliament Andrew Laming from parliament or face losing any credibility he has on the issue of women’s safety. The opposition leader in the Senate attended a protest against Laming in his electorate of...