Kofi Kingston shocked WWE fans during this week's Monday Night Raw when, after already beating Randy Orton earlier in the night, he pinned WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in the show's main event. Kingston previously held the WWE Championship for six months back in 2019, but was squashed by Brock Lesnar in mere seconds to lose the title and had been stuck in the tag team division ever since. But Monday's win (even if Drew McIntyre gave him the assist) suddenly gave fans hope for a second KofiMania push to the main event. Kingston and Xavier Woods then appeared on Raw Talk after the show to celebrate.