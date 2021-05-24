McFeely: A trip down memory lane with Dakota Country magazine
FARGO — When Bill and Bobbi Mitzel bought Dakota Country magazine from its original owners in 1980, the outdoors scene in North Dakota wasn't nearly what it is today. Hunting was good, but the critical Conservation Reserve Program was still five years from existence. Fishing was OK on the state's major lakes, but the wet cycle that inundated the prairie and turned shallow potholes into productive fisheries beginning in the early 1990s wasn't even a dream.