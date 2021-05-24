newsbreak-logo
TV Series

Vampire Academy TV Show Is Happening at NBC's Peacock with The Vampire Diaries Co-Creator

By Abhishek Sharma
MovieWeb
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulie Plec, co-creator of The Vampire Diaries franchise, has received a green light from Peacock, to create and run an adaptation of Richelle Mead's famous novel, Vampire Academy. Plec will have her long-time collaborator, Marguerite Maclyntre on board to execute the straight-to-series order on Vampire Academy for the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service platform. Plec would also serve as the executive producer on the show, which is a part of her new deal with Universal Television.

MoviesCollider

Hannah John-Kamen Cast to Play Red Sonja in Millennium Remake From Director Joey Soloway

The Red Sonja film remake, which has been long in the works at Millennium Films, has just announced which actress will be playing its fiery, sword-wielding heroine, per The Hollywood Reporter. Hannah John-Kamen, best known for her roles in Ant-Man and the Wasp, Brave New World and Killjoys, has been cast as the titular superheroine with a penchant for chainmail armor.
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

Peacock Orders ‘Vampire Academy’ From Julie Plec Straight to Series

Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries) will continue to tell stories about vampires, this time for Peacock. The streaming service announced a straight-to-series order of 10 episodes of Vampire Academy. Plec is adapting Richelle Mead’s young adult paranormal romance novels with her longtime collaborator Marguerite MacIntyre (The Originals). (A film adaptation starring Zoey Deutch was released in 2014.)
Comicsdailydead.com

Horror Highlights: DC’s FEAR STATE, LET US IN, VAMPIRE ACADEMY

DC Reveals Details for Fear State Coming This Fall: "This Fall, The Scarecrow is sending Gotham City straight to Hell, and it’s up to Batman and his allies to stop it!. Fear State is a horror-themed Gotham City event that unifies plot threads started in DC’s fan-favorite publishing events, DC Future State and Infinite Frontier. Fear State not only continues The Scarecrow’s vision of a fear-controlled Gotham, but also Mayor Christopher Nakano’s mission to protect the city with his ground-breaking deal with The Magistrate.
TV SeriesEW.com

For the love of teen TV: How the genre has evolved and why it's so powerful

There's nothing more powerful than a teen emotion. You'll never feel fear like you did when you walked into a new classroom and weren't sure where to sit. You'll never feel love like you did the first time your crush kissed you. You'll never feel despair like you did when that same person broke your heart. Teenagers are nothing if not raw nerves walking around in outfits they'll inevitably regret. (I'm looking at you, low-rise jeans.)
TV Seriesthestreamable.com

NBC’s Fall Preview Focuses on New Shows Streaming on Peacock

NBCUniversal focused advertisers’ eyes squarely on its streaming service Peacock during its annual upfront presentation on Monday, only hours after Wall Street was rattled by the blockbuster Discovery-WarnerMedia landmark deal. TV and streaming content chief for NBCU Susan Rovner sat down with “Today Show” anchor Hoda Kotb on the “Today”...
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

The Vampire Diaries

Watch: "The Vampire Diaries" Stars Talk Most Epic Scenes. TV news you can sink your teeth into. On Wednesday, May 19, Peacock announced that a TV adaptation of Vampire Academy is heading to the NBCUniversal streaming service. The new drama, which received a 10-episode order, has come about thanks to The Vampire Diaries co-creator Julie Plec. However, Plec isn't the only TVD alum attached to the project as Marguerite MacIntyre (a.k.a. Sheriff Liz Forbes) will also serve as executive producer and co-showrunner.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Vampire Academy - Ordered to Series by peacock from Julie Plec

Peacock today announced a straight to series 10-episode order for VAMPIRE ACADEMY, from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and executive producer Julie Plec (“The Vampire Diaries,” “The Originals”), which she is adapting with longtime collaborator Marguerite MacIntyre, who will also serve as executive producer and co-showrunner. From...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Vampire Academy: Richelle Mead's Novels Getting Peacock Series Adapt

The Vampire Academy novels are set to become a new television series for streaming service Peacock. Julie Plec and her longtime collaborator Marguerite MacIntyre will co-showrun the adaptation of Richelle Mead's novels. It was given a straight-to-series order. Plec is no stranger to the paranormal series, as she helped bring us The Vampire Diaries previously. "When I signed my new deal with Universal Television, they asked what project I had always been dying to make and my immediate answer was Vampire Academy," said Plec. The series will be ten episodes. The news was reported on by THR.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

LeVar Burton to Voice Barclay in ‘Nancy Drew’ Spinoff ‘Tom Swift’

LeVar Burton is set to appear in this week’s episode of Nancy Drew, which will serve as a backdoor pilot for a potential Tom Swift spin-off series. The Star Trek: The Next Generation actor will voice Barclay, Tom Swift’s steadfast AI companion and tough-love mentor. Barclay is described as “Tom’s Hype Man, Tom’s confidante and Tom’s friend” who was created by the young genius at just eight years old. Barclay has been with Tom ever since, hopping from his smartwatch, his tablet, his laptop, and even the screens of his car to offer advice, analysis, and encouragement.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. Boasts a Comedy Voice Cast For the Ages

The new Hulu animated series Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. is that rarest of birds: a Marvel property that's not streaming on Disney+. That's because M.O.D.O.K. the TV show was developed back in February of 2019 as part of a planned multi-series animated universe for Hulu, before Marvel Studios and Disney+ took over all of Marvel's TV output and the multi-series idea was scrapped. But M.O.D.O.K. remains, based on the comic book character of the same name, a supervillain who's basically a big, giant head with a tiny body, flying around space in a robotic suit, trying to get one over on the superheroes. Of course, when he's not being a huge villain, M.O.D.O.K. is maintaining a secret suburban existence with a wife, two kids, and a whole bunch of domestic frustrations. So who's providing all the voices in M.O.D.O.K.'s world? Read on...
TV SeriesChicago Tribune

‘Bridgerton’ spinoff series about young Queen Charlotte set at Netflix

A “Bridgerton” spinoff about a young Queen Charlotte has been ordered to series at Netflix. Along with delving into the origin story of Queen Charlotte, the limited series will also follow young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury. Shonda Rhimes is set to write and executive produce, with Betsy Beers and Tom Verica also executive producing.