Vampire Academy TV Show Is Happening at NBC's Peacock with The Vampire Diaries Co-Creator
Julie Plec, co-creator of The Vampire Diaries franchise, has received a green light from Peacock, to create and run an adaptation of Richelle Mead's famous novel, Vampire Academy. Plec will have her long-time collaborator, Marguerite Maclyntre on board to execute the straight-to-series order on Vampire Academy for the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service platform. Plec would also serve as the executive producer on the show, which is a part of her new deal with Universal Television.movieweb.com