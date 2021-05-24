Vampire Academy TV Show Is Happening at NBC's Peacock with The Vampire Diaries Co-Creator

The new Hulu animated series Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. is that rarest of birds: a Marvel property that's not streaming on Disney+. That's because M.O.D.O.K. the TV show was developed back in February of 2019 as part of a planned multi-series animated universe for Hulu, before Marvel Studios and Disney+ took over all of Marvel's TV output and the multi-series idea was scrapped. But M.O.D.O.K. remains, based on the comic book character of the same name, a supervillain who's basically a big, giant head with a tiny body, flying around space in a robotic suit, trying to get one over on the superheroes. Of course, when he's not being a huge villain, M.O.D.O.K. is maintaining a secret suburban existence with a wife, two kids, and a whole bunch of domestic frustrations. So who's providing all the voices in M.O.D.O.K.'s world? Read on...