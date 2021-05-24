Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! TV Reboot Gets Norman Reedus at AMC

Heading into the next episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, June (Jenna Elfman) sets off on a mission that could not only help our heroes in their fight against Teddy (John Glover) and his "The End is the Beginning" folks but also bring June the closure she needs and deserves. But a stranger enter the scene who could change everything, but will it be to our heroes' advantage- or does this person have a hidden agenda of their own? With that pretty effective teaser (if we do say so ourselves) in mind, we have the episode's director Aisha Tyler (Archer) checking in with the fans to let them know what an honor it is to be joining the TWD universe, to remind them that she will be appearing on AMC's Talking Dead following, and a whole lot more.