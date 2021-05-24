Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! TV Reboot Gets Norman Reedus at AMC

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walking Dead star Norman Reedus is rebooting the 60s exploitation movie Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! for the small screen. Per Deadline, the Daryl Dixon actor and his bigbaldhead production company are partnering with AMC Studios to develop a television series adaptation of the ultra-violent movie. It's unclear if Reedus will also act in the series, but he seems more than happy as it is to be involved behind the scenes.

movieweb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Russ Meyer
Person
Melissa Mcbride
Person
Michael Rooker
Person
Jack Moran
Person
Norman Reedus
Person
Peter Fonda
Person
Steven Yeun
Person
Dave Chappelle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kill Kill#Amc Studios#Film Star#Film Series#Television Series#Tv Series#Amc Studios#The Walking Dead#Pussycat#Adaptation#Plot Details#Filmmaking#Homage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

Classic WB Sitcom Is Getting Rebooted

A Smart Guy revival is in the very, very, very early stages, star Tahj Mowry revealed in a new interview last week. The series starred Mowry as child prodigy T.J. Henderson, who jumps from elementary school to high school to attend with his older siblings. It originally aired on the now-defunct The WB from 1997 to 1999. It was co-produced by Disney, which has made it available for a new generation of fans to stream on Disney+.
TV Serieshorrornewsnetwork.net

‘Origins’ Series Airs Before ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 11

Fans of The Walking Dead can look forward to a bonus from AMC Networks before the debut of the zombie saga’s 11th and final season. The network this week announced a four-episode The Walking Dead: Origins series that will air starting next month to lead into the premiere of the last go-round for The Walking Dead on AMC Aug. 22, as reported by comicbook.com.
TV SeriesScreenrant.com

Walking Dead Character-Focused Special Episodes Announced By AMC

AMC announces The Walking Dead character-focused special episodes to release this summer. The long-running post-apocalyptic series has remained a top program for AMC since its debut ten years ago. Based on Robert Kirkman's graphic novels of the same name, The Walking Dead has gripped and shocked fans with its cliffhangers and fan-favorite character deaths.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

‘The Walking Dead: Origins’ Spotlights 4 Key TWD Characters

AMC’s filling the void between seasons 10 and 11 of The Walking Dead with The Walking Dead: Origins. Each episode focuses on a TWD fan-favorite character, with the short series kicking off with an episode spotlighting Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). Daryl’s episode premieres on Thursday, July 15, 2021 followed by...
MoviesGeekTyrant

Kevin Bacon Cast as the Villain in THE TOXIC AVENGER Reboot

Kevin Bacon has been cast as the main villain in Legendary Pictures’ upcoming reboot of The Toxic Avenger. Bacon joins the already cast Peter Dinklage, Jacob Tremblay, and Taylour Paige. It was previously rumored that Elijah Wood was up for this role, so if that was true, Bacon beat him...
TV SeriesScreenrant.com

The Walking Dead Reveals First Look Images At Final Season

The Walking Dead has released the first look at its upcoming season 11. The long-running AMC series, which premiered over a decade ago in 2010, follows an ensemble cast of survivors in a post-apocalyptic world that has been ravaged by zombies, colloquially referred to as 'walkers'. Initially, the series was led by Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes, but after Lincoln's exit in season 9, other long-standing cast characters like Norman Reedus' Daryl and Melissa McBride's Carol took charge of the show. Throughout the years, The Walking Dead has enjoyed a successful run. During its prime years, it was the most-watched show in the 18-49 demo, and although ratings have declined since then, the overall reception remains largely positive. The show has in fact expanded to encompass an entire franchise, with two spin-offs currently on the air and more in the works.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Walking Dead Season 11 Preview Images: Maggie, Carol, Negan & More

AMC's The Walking Dead begins its 11th and final season run beginning Sunday, August 22, so to mark the occasion, the folks over at the network began ushering in the "11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11" yesterday with a big announcement (more on that in a minute). Thankfully, the celebration continued into Friday with the release of three new preview images for the eleventh season. In the first two, Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Rosita (Christian Serratos), and Lydia (Cassady McClincy) find themselves in what appears to be a military hanger of some type, fighting off some walkers. Could this be tied to Daryl (Norman Reedus) finding a few too many military folks wandering around in the woods? In the third image, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is going brutal on a walker with a crowbar (with Maggie being back, we're guessing baseball bats aren't at the top of the weapon list anymore?). Here's a look at the preview images:
TV SeriesComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead: It’s All Hands on Deck in Season Finale Exclusive Clip

There's no pumping the breaks on "The Beginning" in an exclusive clip from the Season 6 finale of Fear the Walking Dead. In the explosive ending to the season airing June 13 on AMC, the survivors desperately scramble to live out the coming destruction on their own terms after Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) were too late to stop Teddy (John Glover) from firing a submarine-launched missile carrying ten warheads. When Rollie (Cory Hart) shows up with beaten-and-bloodied "true believer" Riley (Nick Stahl), it's a race against time for Luciana (Danay Garcia), Sarah (Mo Collins), Wes (Colby Hollman), Jacob (Peter Jacobson), Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), and Daniel (Ruben Blades) to reach the basement bunker where Teddy's locked away Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey).
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Fear the Walking Dead confirms when season 7 will air

Fear the Walking Dead season six will draw to a conclusion this weekend in the US, but fans needn't worry, because the show will be back for a seventh season before you know it. Ahead of Fear's season six finale, 'The Beginning', this Sunday (June 13), a new AMC teaser...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Negan Fights A Walker In First Look At The Walking Dead Season 11

It’s the final season. After a decade on our screens, The Walking Dead is set to conclude with its super-sized eleventh run. Earlier this year, fans had their appetites whetted with six new episodes that prefaced the show’s swansong, ahead of the 24-part outing debuting on AMC later this summer. As the series’ return is just a couple of months away, then, we now have our first look at season 11 with these three fresh images.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6: Aisha Tyler Hopes Viewers Enjoy "J.D."

Heading into the next episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, June (Jenna Elfman) sets off on a mission that could not only help our heroes in their fight against Teddy (John Glover) and his "The End is the Beginning" folks but also bring June the closure she needs and deserves. But a stranger enter the scene who could change everything, but will it be to our heroes' advantage- or does this person have a hidden agenda of their own? With that pretty effective teaser (if we do say so ourselves) in mind, we have the episode's director Aisha Tyler (Archer) checking in with the fans to let them know what an honor it is to be joining the TWD universe, to remind them that she will be appearing on AMC's Talking Dead following, and a whole lot more.
TV SeriesComicBook

Watch the Fear the Walking Dead Season Finale's Dark Opening Minutes: "The Beginning"

It might be the end of the road for Rachel (Brigitte Kali Canales) in the opening minutes from Fear the Walking Dead's season finale. Stranded on the side of the road with her baby daughter, Morgan, and Rufus, the bounty-sniffing dog that once belonged to Emile (Demetrius Grosse), Rachel radios for help as the nuclear warhead-carrying missile launched by Teddy (John Glover) rockets into the sky. When Morgan (Lennie James) radios with a message telling everyone to give themselves the ending they want, she looks at her baby girl — born after the death of her father Isaac (Michael Abbott Jr.) in the season premiere — and says, "He's wrong. This isn't the end."
TV SeriesComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Returns With New Episodes This Fall

AMC confirms Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead remains on schedule for a Fall 2021 premiere on the network. Season 6, coming to an end on Sunday with its explosive season finale "The Beginning," suffered setbacks when lengthy filming delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic pushed the second half of the season out of 2020 and into Spring 2021. Fear Season 7 will air after Season 11A of The Walking Dead, premiering August 22 and running through October, and could air concurrently with Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond when that spin-off returns with new episodes later this year.