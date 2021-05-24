Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! TV Reboot Gets Norman Reedus at AMC
The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus is rebooting the 60s exploitation movie Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! for the small screen. Per Deadline, the Daryl Dixon actor and his bigbaldhead production company are partnering with AMC Studios to develop a television series adaptation of the ultra-violent movie. It's unclear if Reedus will also act in the series, but he seems more than happy as it is to be involved behind the scenes.movieweb.com