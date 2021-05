In the wake of Nomadland and its multiple Oscar wins, the follow-up film from director Chloé Zhao was always going to be something to look forward to. But for any fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s extra reason to be excited – Zhao is the co-writer and director behind Eternals, an epic, cosmic MCU tale that feels like something brand new for Marvel Studios. Sure, there’s a stellar cast – including Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Richard Madden – and people with superpowers involved, but with largely-unknown source material, a multiple-millennia-spanning story, and a visual style that feels completely in line with Zhao’s previous work, this one could be something really special. Check out the first trailer.