Boss Baby 2 Release Date Moved Up As It Plans Same-Day Release For Peacock and Movie Theaters

By J. Kim Murphy
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs theaters reopen and the North American box office regrows, studios are continuing to experiment with new release strategies for films. Universal will simultaneously release The Boss Baby: Family Business on Peacock and in theaters. The animated sequel will debut on July 2, over two months earlier than the initially slated premiere date of September 17.

www.ign.com
MoviesIGN

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Releasing Exclusively to Theaters For 45 Days

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be available exclusively in theaters for 45 days, Disney announced during today's earning call. This means that it won't be getting the same simultaneous release that many other movies, from Black Widow to Cruella, will be getting. Instead, Shang-Chi will be doing things the old-fashioned way, by going with a theatrical release first.
MoviesEngadget

The Rock's 'Jungle Cruise' movie will hit Disney+ the same day as theaters

Almost two years after the original release date, Disney will finally bring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt's latest family-friendly movie Jungle Cruise to theaters this summer. What's more, like Mulan, Raya and the Last Dragon, Black Widow and Cruella, you'll be able to watch it at home on the same day it arrives in cinemas.
TV & Videosmoviehole.net

Dune WILL be releasing day-and-date on HBO Max

Earlier today, Deadline reported that Denis Villeneuve’s starry “Dune” redo wouldn’t be adhering to the day-and-date release pattern that sees most of Warner’s big 2021 content going to HBO Max same day as theatrical. I can tell you that’s not true. “Dune”, starring Timothee Chalamet and some giant, sandy worms,...
MoviesComicBook

Dune Reportedly No Longer Premiering on HBO Max Same Day as Theatrical Release

The past year and a half have been filled with countless instances of uncertainty in the entertainment world, as the COVID-19 pandemic introduced new snags to a lot of industries. This included the theatrical movie market, with social distancing guidelines preventing blockbusters from being shown in a traditional manner. Many studios have delayed or reworked their release strategies because of that — including Warner Bros., which made headlines last year with the decision to release its entire 2021 film slate both in movie theaters and on HBO Max. According to a new report, the studio's upcoming reboot of Dune could no longer be part of that deal. The new report indicates that Warner Bros. will be using Dune as a test study for its new theatrical window plan, with the film screening exclusively in theaters in October first, before being released on HBO Max at a later date. This comes just hours after WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, who spearheaded the HBO Max deal, announced that he would be exiting the company following its merger with Discovery.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Day of the Dead TV Series Gets Fall Release Date on SYFY

When it comes to zombies, The Walking Dead revived something long dead with its graphic violence and human struggle, but many would say it still doesn't hold a candle to movies of the undisputed godfather of zombie flicks, George A Romero. For fans of Romero, the news of new 10...
Moviesgamesradar.com

Movie release dates: every major film coming out in 2021

While last year didn't see a whole lot of films hit theaters, 2021 is more than making up for it. Movie release dates might move around a fair bit, but there's still a packed slate coming up – with Marvel, James Bond, The Matrix, and more all headed back to the big screen.
Movieskggfradio.com

Midland Theater Releases Outdoor Movie Night List

Starting next month, the Midland Theater will offer outdoor movie nights once again. The Midland Theater's 2021 Outdoor Movie Nights will begin June 25th with a showing of Star Wars: A New Hope. Another movie will follow each month. Board member Darrel Harbaugh said they are hoping to include things beyond the movies.
MoviesPosted by
Mental_Floss

Every Upcoming Marvel Movie Release Date for 2021 and Beyond

With an unbroken string of box office hits dating back to 2008’s Iron Man, Marvel Studios has positioned itself as the most prolific film franchise in Hollywood. The ongoing, interconnected saga was interrupted in 2020, but Marvel and parent company Disney plan to move full speed ahead beginning with this summer’s Black Widow.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Army of the Dead release: Will Army of the Dead be released in theaters?

Army of the Dead is out May 21, with fans eager to see what Zack Snyder has to offer after his hit version of Justice League was released on HBO Max. Since he’s also signed up to work on an Army of the Dead universe, hopefully this movie will be the start of something big. Will fans be able to see this film on the largest screen possible?
Moviesappocalypse.co

The Suicide Squad Release Date Bumped Up By A Week In The UK

Warner Bros. just pulled up the release date of The Suicide Squad by a week in the UK. Whereas the movie is set to release across the US and elsewhere on August 6, in the UK it will now arrive on July 30. Normally that wouldn’t be a matter of concern except James Gunn has specifically mentioned in a previous interview that this film will see a lot of casualties.
MoviesScreendaily

Uni eyes Peacock growth, sets ‘Boss Baby’ sequel hybrid release

In the first major day-and-date play to boost subscribers at parent company NBCUniversal’s Peacock, Universal has moved up the release of DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby: Family Business from September 17 to July 2 and set a hybrid theatrical and streaming launch. The move comes after F9’s $163m international launch...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Universal Putting ‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’ On Peacock Streaming Service Theatrical Day & Date In Bold Swing

Even though Universal jumpstarted the summer box office overseas this past weekend with F9‘s $163M opening, the studio feels the need to take DreamWorks Animation sequel The Boss Baby: Family Business and put it on its Peacock streaming service on July 2, day-and-date with its theatrical release. The pic moves up from its most recent theatrical release of Sept. 17.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Roguebook Release Date Moved Up One Week

There's a big surprise for the upcoming card game from Abrakam Entertainment and Richard Garfield! The Roguebook release date has been changed, and no, it hasn't been delayed — it's one week earlier. Roguebook is a strategy and deckbuilding game where you've been trapped within the Book of Lore in...