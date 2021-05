SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah softball team will host Weber State on Tuesday in the team's final non-conference game of 2021, scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. This game was originally scheduled for April 14 but was postponed because of weather and rescheduled for tomorrow. Free admission for a limited number of spectators is available in the seating bowl and on the grass berm beyond the outfield wall. Proper spacing is required and masks must be worn at all times, per University of Utah policy.