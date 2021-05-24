newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Euro 2020 news LIVE: England squad for 2021 tournament to be announced

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuro 2020 is just a matter of weeks from getting underway on 11 June and Gareth Southgate will announce England’s 26-man squad tomorrow afternoon at St George’s Park. The final round of Premier League fixtures added yet more uncertainty for the Three Lions, with Kalvin Phillips suffering a “devastating” shoulder injury during Leeds’ victory against West Brom, while Burnley confirmed goalkeeper Nick Pope will undergo surgery on his knee. Questions remain over the inclusion of Trent Alexander-Arnold, too, with England yet to show any inclination that the full-back will be picked, despite a resurgence in his form at Liverpool. Meanwhile, the Champions League and Europa League finals this week could yet raise more injury concerns.

Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

TBR View: Manager hailed ‘great’ and ‘brave’ by Kane could be sensible option for Tottenham role

Tottenham’s hunt for a successor to Jose Mourinho is seemingly not going to plan, with managerialism targets dropping out of contention left, right and centre. RB Leipzig manager, who The Independent reported was Spurs’ top target for the role has since agreed to join Bayern Munich in the summer, whilst Ajax coach Erik ten Hag, who The Guardian claimed was also highly touted amongst those at Tottenham to take the job, has since signed a new deal with the Dutch giants.
Premier Leaguethesportsman.com

England Hopefuls Impress As Gareth Southgate Watches Aston Villa Beat Everton

As Gareth Southgate watched on from the Goodison Park stands, the England players on show put on a blinder in one of most exciting games of the season. Chances were plentiful at both ends as Southgate’s forward options Ollie Watkins and Dominic Calvert-Lewin both got themselves on the scoresheet to strengthen their chances of making the 26-man Euro 2020 squad.
WorldTribal Football

Leeds fullback Ayling reveals Southgate contact: But the Euros...?

Leeds United fullback Luke Ayling has revealed contact with England coach Gareth Southgate. The 29-year-old has been discussed as a potential surprise option in the England squad for the upcoming European Championships. “Of course it's a dream to play for England but when you see Trent (Alexander-Arnold) can't get in...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Game Haus

EURO 2020: Predicting England’s Starting XI

The European championships will be this summer, after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament will take place in 11 different European countries starting on June 11. Managers of international teams work tirelessly to select the 26 players who will be available to play in the tournament. England manager Gareth Southgate will have quite the task picking just 26 English internationals for his squad, but Southgate has been getting good results with his sides, winning five out of their last six, and currently the leaders in their World Cup 2022 qualifying group. There are a few guarantees, but the rest of the team is still fighting for places. In his last match, Southgate used a 4-3-3 formation, which is how the selections below will be made. Let’s take a look at a possible English XI for their opening match versus Croatia at the EUROs this summer:
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Tony Dorigo has hailed ‘excellent’ Leeds 25-year-old star

Tony Dorigo has given a glowing verdict on the ability of Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips, who he claims has been in “superb” form recently. Leeds, who are currently ninth in the Premier League table, managed to negotiate an extremely tough run of fixtures during April successfully. The Whites beat Sheffield...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Kalvin Phillips in mind, as midfielder takes centre stage in Leeds transfer plan

Leeds United have made it a priority this summer to sign a new defensive midfielder to support Kalvin Phillips, a report claims. The 25-year-old has proved a fantastic influence ever since breaking into his boyhood club’s team, making 207 appearances so far. But while he impressed in the Championship, he has gone to the next level in the Premier League. Indeed, he has even emerged as a candidate to play for England at Euro 2020.
Soccerchatsports.com

Gareth Southgate set to be without 12 players for England's pre-Euro 2020 warm-up games if both European finals are all-English affairs with likes of Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount not available

England manager Gareth Southgate is set to be without 12 members of his Euros squad as the prospect of all-English European finals threatens to derail the national team's tournament preparations. Chelsea will face Manchester City in Istanbul on May 29, just four days before England face Austria in their first...
Soccerfootballinsider247.com

Ex-manager says Leeds hit by crushing blow amid injury update on star man Phillips

Leeds United have been dealt a major blow after losing Kalvin Phillips to injury, according to Alex McLeish. Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, the former Scotland boss admitted Marcelo Bielsa would struggle to replace the “spectacular” midfielder. As quoted by the Yorkshire Evening Post, Bielsa confirmed the 25-year-old had suffered...
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

The fringe players hoping to make England’s 26-man squad for the Euros

Earlier this week Uefa confirmed that squads for the European Championship this summer will be expanded from 23 to 26 players. It is good news for players who were on the edge of squads and for international managers who were struggling to whittle down their options. Gareth Southgate has a deep pool of talent from which to choose. With that in mind, we have suggested three defenders, midfielders and forwards, as well as one goalkeeper, who will hope to squeeze into his 26-man squad for the summer. Players who are injured and at risk of missing out – Danny Ings and Jordan Henderson, for example – are overlooked.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Leeds advised to ignore transfer priority due to ‘encouraging’ signs

Leeds United might not need to sign an alternative to Kalvin Phillips, claims one of their former players, because another member of the squad can fulfil that same role. It has been a positive first season back in the Premier League for Leeds. They have been mathematically safe for some time and are on course for a mid-table finish. Soon, their attention will turn to planning for next year, when they will hope to consolidate.