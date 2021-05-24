Euro 2020 news LIVE: England squad for 2021 tournament to be announced
Euro 2020 is just a matter of weeks from getting underway on 11 June and Gareth Southgate will announce England’s 26-man squad tomorrow afternoon at St George’s Park. The final round of Premier League fixtures added yet more uncertainty for the Three Lions, with Kalvin Phillips suffering a “devastating” shoulder injury during Leeds’ victory against West Brom, while Burnley confirmed goalkeeper Nick Pope will undergo surgery on his knee. Questions remain over the inclusion of Trent Alexander-Arnold, too, with England yet to show any inclination that the full-back will be picked, despite a resurgence in his form at Liverpool. Meanwhile, the Champions League and Europa League finals this week could yet raise more injury concerns.todayheadline.co