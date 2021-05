(Reuters) - The UK treasury is refusing to back a global overhaul of corporation tax championed by U.S. President Joe Biden unless the White House supports its demand to crack down on U.S. tech titans, The Telegraph https://bit.ly/3vnnZg4 reported on Monday, citing treasury sources. Britain has not yet given the proposal its backing as it is pushing for strict rules that specifically target Silicon Valley titans such as Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc , the report added, citing the sources.